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ILR dreams of a Pyrrhic victory

ILR dreams of a Pyrrhic victory

River interlinking without considering climate change and ecological imbalances will only lead to greater disasters
Nabamita Mitra
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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