Imagining a sane economy

A development model for Karnataka, for instance, cannot be arrived at without district by district – if not taluk by taluk -- consultations with a cross-section of locally engaged individuals: the agro-ecological and cultural variation within the state is such. Responsible men and women from across various occupations with a keen sense of local problems and of constructive remedial measures should be invited to participate. A deliberative process of this kind is absolutely essential to help understand what the local people want. There might be differences among them, of course, but considerations of fairness and ecological wisdom should help work through them. If in the interests of supporting local livelihoods and minimizing energy expenditure, the government commits to securing most of the daily needs of people of a district from within that region, this commitment can then help navigate these differences.