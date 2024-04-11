Impact of Daniel Kahneman and Michael Jensen on emerging markets

In an age besieged by smartphones and portfolios of distractions, it is nothing short of a miracle to garner the unwavering attention of students in traditional finance classes; unless you are discussing the works of the late Daniel Kahneman and Michael Jensen. The world of finance and investments owes much of its fame, flamboyance, and flavour to the seminal works contributed by the two towering intellectuals, who passed away recently.

Kahneman revolutionised the way people perceived investments by challenging conventional wisdom congruous with the rational behaviour of investors. Kahneman resolved the jigsaw puzzle surrounding the behaviour of investors by formulating an investment thesis founded on investors’ irrationality in making investment decisions. In hindsight, the traditional financial wisdom rooted in the convention of efficient markets was disrupted forever.

The deluge of diverse styles of trading including the one famously monikered as ‘QUANTS’ owes its origins in behavioural finance. By dispensing with investors’ rationality, trading strategies are formulated for generating profitable trades breaking through the walls of efficiency and rationality.

Interestingly, Kahneman’s ground-breaking contribution has found its manifestation in foreign investors flocking to emerging markets (EM) enamoured not only by the prospect of high risk-adjusted returns, but also in their ability to extract profitable trades in markets deemed to be ‘inefficient’. The psychological demarcation between developed (efficient) and emerging (inefficient) markets remains at the heart of the investment philosophy implemented by nuanced institutional investors.