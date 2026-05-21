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Impatient Republic | Disruption without competence risks democracy

A digitally native electorate can be democracy’s greatest renewal and its greatest vulnerability. India, perhaps more than most democracies, must pay attention.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:24 IST
IndiaNepalBangladeshOpinionGen Z

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