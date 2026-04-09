<p>Moral values are the foundation of human character and social harmony, and they are emphasised across all major religious traditions. Whether in Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Jainism or Buddhism, moral teachings guide individuals towards a life of righteousness, compassion, and responsibility.</p>.<p>In Hinduism, moral values are guided by the concept of dharma, which refers to duty, righteousness, and moral order. The idea of karma teaches that every action has consequences, encouraging individuals to act ethically. </p>.<p>Values such as respect for elders, non-violence (ahimsa), and truth (satya) are fundamental, promoting both personal discipline and social harmony.</p>.The need to plant seeds of goodness in children.<p>In Islam, moral values are deeply rooted in the teachings of the Qur’an and sayings of Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet said that the best among people are those with the best character.</p>.<p>Christianity also places strong emphasis on moral values through the teachings of Jesus Christ. The Ten Commandments provide clear moral guidelines, including honesty, respect for others, and devotion to God. Similarly, Buddhism promotes moral values through principles such as the Dhammapada and the teachings of Gautam Buddha; Jainism’s moral teachings are built on strict non-violence, truth, and non-attachment. </p><p>Sikhism’s moral teachings emphasise truthful living, devotion to one God, and service to mankind. Across these traditions, a common thread emerges: moral values are essential for both individual growth and social well-being.</p>.<p>They guide behaviour, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of accountability. Despite differences in rituals and beliefs, all religious orders emphasise honesty, compassion, justice, and self-discipline.</p>.<p>Moral values are often shaped by a combination of social norms, cultural traditions, personal experiences, and upbringing. They guide individuals on how to act rightly and ethically in society and help individuals to become good citizens. Moral values promote resilience against negative peer pressure, enhance academic focus among students through discipline, and build essential skills like empathy and responsibility, leading to responsible citizenship and long-term success.</p>.<p>Moral values are universal principles that transcend cultural and religious boundaries. By following these values, individuals can lead meaningful lives and contribute to a more just, peaceful, and harmonious world.</p>