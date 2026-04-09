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Importance of moral values

Importance of moral values

Values such as respect for elders, non-violence (ahimsa), and truth (satya) are fundamental, promoting both personal discipline and social harmony.
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Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:51 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:51 IST
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