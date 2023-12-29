Impossible without well-nourished children

While this initiative needs to be lauded, the question arises whether setting up one creche per GP would serve the needs of all working women. And would setting up such parallel structures be feasible when the existing Anganwadis themselves are lacking funds and infrastructure? And why not creches in urban areas, where a tremendous amount of construction activity is happening and women are employed? When there are 69,000+ Anganwadis in the state already, at an accessible distance for most women in rural and urban areas, would it make better sense to upgrade these as daycare centres in a phased manner? But it may be too huge a task to serve all zero- to 6-year-olds in the existing Anganwadis, given their deficiencies.