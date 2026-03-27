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In a fractured world, WTO matters more than ever

Geopolitical tensions make the organisation's role critical. Can it adapt and reclaim credibility?
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:12 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 19:12 IST
WTOOpinionCommentWorld Trade Organisation

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