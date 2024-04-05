In all fairness, stop body shaming

By making looks the focus of sociability, we are slowly destroying the core of our inner lives, which nourish our creative spirit and a sense of well-being. In order to conform to social pressures, we have lost touch with our true selves. Why are we obsessed with appearances? After all, beauty is only skin-deep. One should not judge an individual by the way he or she looks. When somebody points out flaws in our physical appearances, we suddenly get self-conscious and start wallowing in self-pity, as if life is not worth living if we are not physically attractive. There are certain things in our lives that are not in our hands.