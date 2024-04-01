In Baltimore, Biden can show how to build back faster

By Matthew Yglesias

When it comes to the crises spawned by the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is “giving it everything I’ve got”. That’s good to hear, but it may take more than that.

Rebuilding the bridge is expected to be an extremely slow process, largely because building almost anything in the United States is an extremely slow process.

And that’s where the country could use not a transportation policy expert (which Buttigieg is not) but a smart, hard-working politician (which Buttigieg is) who sees that the public is deeply skeptical — with some good reason — that any of President Joe Biden’s grand dreams for American renewal can become reality in a country covered in red tape.

Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, for example, told Politico that “planning is going to take a couple of years, and the rebuild is going to take several years”. But he expected Buttigieg to “lay the groundwork” for the project.

A good way to start laying the groundwork would be to insist that a years-long planning process is not acceptable. This is, after all, a bridge that’s been there since 1977.