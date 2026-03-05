<p class="bodytext">During a recent crowdfunding effort to support a marginalised lady battling a life-threatening disorder, I witnessed a beautiful truth: in charity we glorify God. When we unite in charity, offering our skills and resources to uplift the vulnerable, we do more than meet a need — we honour God and reveal His glory through acts of mercy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At the outset, while considering how to begin, a well-wisher of the lady who learned of my predicament volunteered to help. He put me on to a contact who guided me on setting up the platform. From doctor’s certificates to medical reports, I collected the required credentials. Soon, with the help of my children, we uploaded the documents and the page was live. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The next step was to send the appeal out into the vast online world. I first shared the link with my immediate and extended family. Most of them were quick to respond and extend their support. </p>.<p class="bodytext">I then reached out to my wider circle of friends and WhatsApp groups. What followed was equally moving. Though a few graciously declined for valid reasons and some chose to ignore the message, many responded swiftly, motivated by compassion rather than obligation. They contributed quietly, adding messages of encouragement and solidarity. A few even shared the link within their own networks. A number of the lady’s contacts also contributed directly to her. Her extended family also stood by her with unwavering support. They accompanied her to hospital visits and medical consultations, and lovingly cared for her two young sons whenever she was unable to do so.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This experience led me to reflect: why is it that, when everyone could have turned away in indifference, so many chose to help someone they have never met — and likely never will? I realised that it was the spirit of God at work. I understood that compassion does not originate from us alone. God, in His goodness and mercy, plants it within our hearts. His spirit stirs us to act, and blesses the work of our hands. In every generous response and quiet sacrifice, His grace is at work. </p>.<p class="bodytext">To everyone who supported this lady, I raise a heart-felt toast. In glorifying God through your charity, you will reap the rewards that God promises to the generous and kind-hearted.</p>