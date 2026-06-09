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In defence of individual choice

In defence of individual choice

Many people get married primarily because the rights and benefits that a marriage provides are far superior to those offered to cohabiting couples or those in other co-dependent adult relationships.
MANDAR PRAKHAR
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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