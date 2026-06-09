In defence of individual choice

<p>In recent months, India has witnessed a series of horrifying killings in the name of “honour”. In Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by her father and minor brother. An interfaith couple was killed in a village that “never imagined” such a relationship could exist. In Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district, a father allegedly killed his daughter for marrying against his wishes. These acts punish people who refuse to marry within the boundaries set by caste, religion, community, and family.</p>.<p>Marriage is not merely a private relationship between two people. The law plays an active role in shaping which relationships are made easier, safer, and more rewarding, and which are made more difficult, vulnerable, or illegible. Marriage-related laws undertake a “channelling effect”: they steer people towards certain socially preferred forms of relationships by rewarding those forms and making others that fall outside of them more vulnerable. Many people get married primarily because the rights and benefits that a marriage provides are far superior to those offered to cohabiting couples or those in other co-dependent adult relationships.</p>.Inter-caste marriage: Karnataka Assembly passes bill against 'honour' killing, crimes.<p>In India, this channelling effect does not operate only to benefit marriage over other forms of relationships. It pushes people towards caste- and religion-endogamous marriage. In other words, law and society together make it normatively and practically desirable to marry within one’s caste, community, and religion.</p>.<p>The Special Marriage Act, which is meant to enable interfaith and intercaste marriages, illustrates this. Unlike marriages under most personal laws, marriages under this Act require a public notice of the intended marriage to be displayed outside the Registrar’s office for 30 days, disclosing identity details about the parties. In practice, this notice requirement exposes couples to surveillance, harassment, family pressure, threats, and even violence. ‘Honour’ killings are the most extreme expression of the consequences arising from such marriages.</p>.<p>It is this danger that the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava) Act, 2026 seeks to address. The Act affirms that every person has the right to make autonomous choices about their life, including the right to marry a person of their choice. It creates a protective mechanism for couples who fear violence or interference: once they inform the District Magistrate of their intention to marry, this information must be sent to the nearest police station. No action can be taken against the couple at the instance of family members, relatives, community members, or any third party. The Act also criminalises actions that harm, kill, or obstruct people from exercising their right to marry in the name of “honour” or “tradition”. Importantly, it places a positive duty on the State to protect couples, their dependents, and witnesses from intimidation, coercion, inducement, violence, or threats of violence.</p>.<p>The statute’s symbolism</p>.<p>The constitutional basis for such a law is well established. The Supreme Court has repeatedly located the freedom to choose one’s partner within the guarantees of liberty, dignity, privacy, and autonomy under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. In Shafin Jahan v Asokan K.M., the Court held that the right to marry a person of one’s choice is intrinsic to individual liberty. In Shakti Vahini v Union of India, it rejected the idea that family or community honour can override individual choice. The Karnataka Act gives statutory form to this constitutional position. It recognises that the right to choose a partner is meaningful only if the State also protects people from the violence that follows exercising that choice.</p>.Consenting adults have constitutional right to marry, parents can't interfere: Delhi High Court.<p>However, this law is just one shining star among the multiple legislative experiments around marriage and conversion. In recent years, states like Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have proposed or enacted laws against ‘love jihad’ or the alleged forced religious conversion under the garb of marriage. They have passed anti-conversion statutes that specifically penalise marriages accompanied by religious conversions unless approval is obtained.</p>.<p>Against this backdrop, the Eva Nammava Act becomes both a symbolic statement and a legal intervention. However, its efficacy heavily hinges on implementation, which requires more than courts and legislatures. It needs a broader social willingness to accept love in its myriad forms beyond the rigid boundaries of caste, faith, and “honour”. In a society where marriage is mechanised to enforce sameness, the real struggle is creating a space for difference. This law is just a starting point, but the journey is far from complete.</p>.<p>(Jwalika is a research fellow, and Mandar is an associate fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy)</p>.<p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>