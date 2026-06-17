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In Mumbai, a white line between ahimsa and anger

In Mumbai, a white line between ahimsa and anger

The Jain community has been triggered so much by the developments that it has surprisingly offered an aggressive view of itself
Jagdish Rattanani
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 02:41 IST
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