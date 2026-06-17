In Mumbai, a white line between ahimsa and anger

<p>An unseemly and unprecedented divide has sprung up in Mumbai, carrying with it communal overtones and linguistic differences that are dividing communities and sending warning signals of what can go wrong when the principles of secularism are compromised and hatred is spread to gain political mileage. The ‘them’ versus ‘us’ divide that has become the staple of majoritarian national politics may have targeted a particular group or community, but the hate can fan fires in places that will surprise and shock. </p>.<p>This time, the divide has taken the form of a dispute between some members of the Jain community and groups of local Mumbai residents who have begun complaining about some of the Jain customs and practices that violate the sanctity of public spaces and bring aspects of the Jain religion on the roads, literally. The Jain community has been triggered so much by the developments that it has surprisingly offered an aggressive view of itself, shaking the long-held position of Jains on strict adherence to non-violence. It is known that Mahatma Gandhi’s globally acclaimed philosophy of non-violence and satyagraha was inspired by the Jain ideals of extreme non-violence.</p>.<p>The controversy started when a few Jain followers painted a white strip in the precincts of a Mumbai residential colony to mark out a pathway on which the Jain munis could walk and therefore be encouraged to visit the building. Moss or algae will not grow on a strip oil-painted in white, thus enabling the Jain monks to walk without harming life, keeping to their strict vows of non-violence. The white band also keeps the pathway cooler for Jain ascetics who usually walk barefoot. The trouble is the building compound was marked without asking other non-Jain members, who have demanded that this unilateralism by the Jains in the housing society must not stand. One protester asked if it would be okay for him to paint saffron stripes and for another community to paint the compound in green, thus presenting the dispute in stark terms that highlight just how much anger and bitterness have seeped into relations that were until recently thought to be harmonious.</p>.<p>The controversy of painted white stripes began in Mumbai’s north-east suburbs (Ghatkopar) and quickly spread to neighbourhoods in north-central (Dadar) and south Mumbai (Girgaon) with a host of other complaints added on against the Jains and their practices. The dispute has turned more heated as the Jain community has not given in. In fact, videos have shown a Jain senior dressed in traditional white robes rudely asking the local Maharashtrian protesters to keep their voices down as they speak. In an even uglier turn, a purportedly pro-Hindutva Jain monk asked the protesters to fight other prominent minorities rather than Jains, injecting new communal hatred and targeting other minority groups who are not involved in this dispute at all. That disturbing video by the monk ended with a warning to local protesters: ‘hum ne choodiyan nahi pehni’ (loosely meaning we can fight back), which only served to put on display the violence deep inside the non-violence professed by the monk in question. </p>.<p>The dispute began with a simple ask: any changes in common areas of residential colonies must follow a due process, as is indeed the norm of democratic societal functioning. In that, the local voices of protesters are making a fair point. The initial aggressive response of the Jain community has invited harsher criticism from the protesters. The violent undertones challenge the foundational tenets of Jainism, which hold that total ahimsa in thought, deed, and word is the highest religion and the supreme duty (ahimsa paramo dharma). </p>.<p>The Jains are a small but influential community, many of them speaking Gujarati or Marwari and a large percentage working in powerful and successful businesses. A Pew survey in 2021 reported that seven in 10 Jains say they feel closest to the BJP, while just 8% say they feel closest to the Indian National Congress. Pew said Jains are more likely than other religious communities in India, including Hindus, to feel political affinity with the BJP. </p>.<p>That points to another source of friction brewing in Mumbai, based on language and political affiliation. Local opposition has been increasingly vociferous against groups from the neighbouring Gujarat being awarded key projects in Mumbai. For example, after securing the redevelopment of the Dharavi area (some 625 acres), followed by Bandra Reclamation (about 24 acres), the Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani group has now won a significant redevelopment contract in Goregaon in the western suburbs, spread across some 143 acres, according to reports.</p>.<p>Adding to the pressure are objections to shop names displayed in Gujarati (which is common in Mumbai), opening a fault line that shows how large capital, local area dissonance and political resentment can reap bitter dividends. The perceived political push favouring select business interests, the split in the locally rooted Shiv Sena that was engineered, the resentment it brewed among ordinary citizens and the history of Maharashtra -- which was born on May 1, 1960, after a bitter struggle that split the erstwhile Bombay State into two distinct linguistic states of Maharashtra and Gujarat – make for a complex background to the evolving dispute. </p>.<p>Broadly, it is clear that anything that breaks social cohesion, encourages crony capitalism or exploits communal divides builds a tinderbox that can burn the entire house down. The answer lies in turning back to the path of non-violence and standing with Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of satyagraha. This is a path that the nation and the parties in the current dispute will need to teach and learn once again. </p>.<p><em><strong>(The writer is a journalist and faculty member at SPJIMR; Syndicate: The Billion Press)</strong></em> </p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>