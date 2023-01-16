A healthy mind for a healthy body

It was very gratifying to read about the government’s plans to introduce moral education in textbooks for children. It brought back memories of the Moral Science class, which kicked off the first period back then in Christian institutions. Some of the stories and parables from those times have still stayed in the mind and resurface once in a while when one is subjected to a moral dilemma. It might be important to add that the Catholic children did not have to attend these classes, as they had a catechism class lined up that went into details about the Christian religion, which the schools did not see as necessary to impose on the majority of the students, who belonged to other faiths.

With all of the debates over religion and forced conversions, it seems especially important to bring this up today. In the end, studying in such a setting instilled only respect for diversity and a foundation in values.

What was even more gratifying to learn was that certain seers suggested that Sattvic food be served in government schools, as Tamassic or Rajassic food is causing an increase in negative behaviour among children. Eating vegetarian food is certainly good for the environment, but one needs to speculate whether a healthy body can ensure a healthy, non-communal mind.

Last year, just before Diwali, when the Delhi government banned the sale of crackers, a video came my way. In it, an older person was exhorting a young boy, who was firing crackers, not to do so, as it was harmful for the environment. The boy’s response, “Get lost, Babur’s offspring!” sent me into a tailspin of depression for days.

There was no way to verify whether the little boy was being served Sattvik food at home, but he was certainly being administered an unhealthy dose of communal poison by those around him. He looked too young to know anything about Mughal history or who Babur might be.

Subsequent to this, a friend shared the story about what had transpired in her daughter’s school by way of bullying. Two girls had picked on their eight-year-old Muslim classmate and told her to go to Pakistan. The poor child had wept for days, refusing to go to school, until her mother was persuaded to meet the principal and narrate what had happened in the class. When questioned, the two bullying girls claimed that their parents had told them that only Hindus had fought for freedom from the British, whereas all Muslims deserved to go to Pakistan because they had done nothing to free India from British rule. This is an ironic and complete distortion of history, as it was the RSS that was always kowtowing to the British, with the sole intent of dividing the country on communal lines. It was not certain what food was served to these young girls at home, but it was absolutely certain that their minds were being infected with hatred.

Later in the same year, the country also saw a college student take on his teacher, who had called him a terrorist, in front of his classmates. It is tragic to think that schools and colleges, which are expected to be the third parent for a child, are creating insecurity in the minds of their wards.

The saddest thing is that the party, which has the RSS as its progenitor, is now touting lofty moral values like patriotism, good behaviour, and the like, while some of them are even suggesting links to food patterns.

The Deccan Herald’s New Year editorial, while speaking of overcoming the Corona virus, made a pointed reference to the communal virus that seems to be overcoming this country. Though the Constitution of India does not say so, isn’t a child entitled to the Right to Innocence, where s/he can mingle freely with classmates without any fear or prejudice in her/

his mind?

One of the suggestions at the government’s Round Table was protecting children from the violence they see on television or in movies. It would have been so good to hear these seers condemn the violence that is being perpetrated on the minorities who are entitled to equal rights under the Constitution.

Sattvic food is a personal choice, and to have it imposed on children at large seems as unfair as pushing unwholesome thoughts into their minds.

Can we please let our children keep their innocence so that they can grow up without fear and prejudice? A healthy mind in a healthy body is what India needs for its children.

(The author is an independent writer from Bangalore.)