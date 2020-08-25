A mutiny muted

The Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday may have appeared to many as at best a cringe comedy. But it was, in fact, a cringe-worthy tragicomedy. Tragic for Indian democracy. A national political party hijacked by an effete dynasty propped up by self-serving, fawning courtiers. India’s Grand Old Party, which was in the vanguard of India’s freedom struggle, led by giants like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, C Rajagopalachari, Jayaprakash Narayan and hundreds of others is now reduced to a vanguard of one -- one family of dwarfs, surrounded by a coterie of midgets.

I had written some months ago that only a mutiny can save Congress. But it now seems the ‘letter bomb’ by 23 prominent and veteran Congress leaders, whose demand for “elections and a full time, visible, active president, with collective responsibility” -- all jabs at the ‘family’ controlling the party – is seen as raising a banner of revolt, has petered out and ended in a whimper.

The CWC charade played out exactly as predicted and expected by many political commentators to a well-rehearsed and practised script. To most people, this is how it appeared: the ‘selfless’ leader made the great gesture of sacrifice by expressing the wish to resign forthwith, the devout followers were aghast at the treachery of those who owed their status and fortunes to the ‘family’ taking up arms against it, and they fell at the feet of the godmother not to abandon her children. Even the perennial crown prince with pretensions to cleaning up the Augean Stables of the moribund party, rallied behind the godmother, filial affection and duty overtaking loyalty to the party and its greater cause. She readily embraced the idea to save her flock from gloom and doom. Those who rebelled beat a retreat.

How abject, how like a moth to the flame the party members are self-immolating themselves at the altar of the ‘family goddess’ and destroying a great party.

Born often out of superstition or out of historic, religious and cultural events, most societies cling on to symbols and totems that are of special spiritual or personal significance much as ‘fertility totems’ of the aborigines. All of them have some origins and associations with natural phenomena, hoary rituals or ancestry.

For Congress, it’s the ancestry – the Nehru-Gandhi family is its totem. Over the years, successive coteries of courtiers and sycophants have cast a spell of voodoo magic on Congress workers down the line, with those closest to the Nehru-Gandhis dancing around the ‘Gandhi Totem’ pole. The majority of these minions and hangers-on derived their power and pelf through the family and the Gandhi talisman was necessary for their survival, to keep the party together and hold on to power. They stood to gain by perpetuating the myth. Implicit in this act of worship was the message that discarding their lucky charm would spell doom for the party. And the ruling family readily embraced the idea.

Nothing seems to have changed. The clique of old guard has hoisted the ailing Sonia Gandhi back on the throne as president of the party as an interim measure which now seems permanent.

It’s not easy to dislodge royalty. It’s naive and foolish to expect those who rule you to step down of their own accord. They are always dethroned through rebellions, uprisings and coups.

It’s the obligation and duty of the committed Congress party workers who cherish and believe in its great values, traditions and sacrifices to earn India’s freedom to introspect and rally behind the Congress leaders who wrote the letter demanding an elected leader and wrest it back from the ‘dynasty’ by removing the Nehru-Gandhi family from the leadership and ensuring that Congress is no longer the private limited company of the family. It’s the duty of the Congress worker to set it firmly on a course of internal party democracy. India needs a strong, vibrant opposition party.

The Congress of the freedom struggle era is an idea and ideology that is entwined with the history of India, a country that was long suppressed and awoke to freedom obtained by the sacrifice of millions of Indians over 150 years of struggle against the British. It’s also a heritage. It belongs to all Indians, whether they are card-carrying Congress members, part of the opposition or totally apolitical citizens, and whether they vote for or against Congress. The Congress as a political party with a centrist, all-inclusive philosophy (though it may have strayed now and then from its noble ideals) is a legacy that must be preserved and is worth fighting for. It cannot be allowed by the lakhs of Congress workers across the country who cherish its ideals to be usurped by a few members of ‘a dynasty’. Many Congress men and women were not only great leaders of the freedom movement, they were also great reformers of society. They preserved the highest values and cultural essence of our ancient civilisation while bridging it with the dawn of a new era of science that opened our minds to assimilate the best thoughts of the emerging global order.

But right now, the party is like a rudderless ship on the high seas and sooner than later will shipwreck against the ‘Modi rock.’

As Seneca said, “If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favourable.” The frail Congress ship is headed to the land of nowhere on the perilous seas. The rebels may have to seize control of it and steer it with purpose to victory at the hustings.

(The writer is a soldier, farmer and entrepreneur)