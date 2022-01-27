A time for sanity

Having worn my motherland's sacred olive-green uniform for nearly 41 years with great pride and a child-like joy, accentuated with the privilege of undergoing a fair amount of operational service, and thence being a Veteran for many years, many happenings in the nation currently cause me a lot of pain. In my personal life, I am a devout Hindu, but to say that the socio-political environment all around greatly aggravates my metabolism will not be over-stating the unpleasant truth of our times. That lakhs of retired ex-servicemen like me do not require any certificate from anyone on our patriotism or nationalism will perhaps be accepted, at least on the face of it, by those who have taken upon themselves the mantle, including those in a section of the media, to distribute such testimonials!

Let us all never forget the simple fact that we are the inheritors of one of the most ancient and profound civilisations that has withstood the vicissitudes of time, multiple invasions from outside, and many political upheavals. This geographically huge landmass is home to dozens of religions, hundreds of castes and languages, and unimaginable diversity in epic proportions. Down the ages, though culturally there was a form of kinship among most of India's population, politically we were never one as we became in 1947. Yet, there was an invisible, yet strong, strand of unity and Indianness amongst all our peoples. Our unique freedom struggle against British rule, since the mid-19th century, cemented fraternal ties amongst the people all across this vast land. The call of religious and linguistic chauvinism was subsumed by the call of a nation yet to be born. A fierce unity was forged to oust the British imperialists. How diversity in amazing forms shed its divisive cloak for the overall national good is much to be both recalled and felt proud about.

Enlightened and selfless leadership right across the length and breadth of this nation spearheaded the freedom struggle. India, however, had to pay a very heavy price for its Independence when in mid-August 1947, this ancient land was partitioned, leading to millions being displaced and unimaginable violence and killings took place between the same people who had fought together to oust the British. These unfortunate happenings at the time of Partition were attributable primarily to religious divisions. Unfortunately, some of us, even 75 years after our Independence, have not imbibed the lesson that misplaced and blind allegiance to religion is not just a divisive factor but indeed proves fatal to the statecraft of a multi-religious and multi-cultural nation like India.

Today, it is more than evident to any dispassionate observer in India, no matter what one’s political or ideological leanings are, that far too much religiosity, and the attendant politics of intolerance and hate are on the ascendant. Frequent elections every year in the states tempt some political parties to fan communalism and casteism to polarise their vote-banks -- an unacceptable and painful phenomenon that hits at the nation's unity in diversity.

As the political tempo and electoral temperature increases in the ensuing polls to five important states in the country, the leaders of all political parties must rein in their cadres and their own base instincts in their campaigns. Some former chiefs and veterans of the Armed Forces have also expressed their concerns to the highest political leadership in the country and sought action to curb the spread of divisiveness and religious intolerance. They have warned that if these hate campaigns are not curbed, even the serving Armed Forces personnel, who hail from all across the nation and belong to all religions, castes and creeds, will get affected. As acknowledged the world over, the Indian Armed Forces have so far magnificently represented the secular, inclusive and totally united values of the nation.

India today confronts formidable external, internal security and economic challenges, further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. There can be no two opinions that these can only be successfully met by unity and cooperation amongst the entire population, of people of all hues. If the unity of the population can be guaranteed, how can any force in the world thwart the forward march of 135 crore people in unison!

Thus, it is the fervent prayer of all those who believe in the noble idea of India that all political parties discard their petty ambitions for the nation's unity and integrity, growth and well-being. Politicians of all hues must reach out to heal the marginalised, the downtrodden and the minorities. Remember, a third of our population still lives under the poverty line. The media must play a positive, neutral role, with truth as its cardinal principle. Let us never forget the simple fact that no political party, no religion, no ideology, nor any person is permanent. Only India is eternal.

(The writer was the first Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief, Integrated Defence Staff)