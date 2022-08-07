A year on, Bommai yet to get his act together

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently completed one year in office. An appraisal of his regime in the political, economic and social spheres is in order.

Bommai’s performance has been lacklustre in the political and electoral spheres. Under his leadership, the BJP has lost several by-elections. Notable among them is the bypoll in his home constituency itself. That was followed by the loss in Belagavi where party insider and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi worked against the official candidate. These defeats caused considerable dissatisfaction in the party’s central leadership.

Compared to his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, Bommai is not a mass leader and is not held in high regard among the Lingayat politicians in the state. Though he is a suave, well-educated politician with considerable experience, Bommai lacks the charisma and oratorical skills which are needed to bring electoral dividends to the party. He also does not enjoy the loyalty of many seniors within the party. Yatnal, Bellad and Murugesh Nirani, not to speak of former chief minister Jagdeesh Shettar, all hailing from the northern Karnataka region, have not accepted Bommai as their leader, leave alone experienced leaders hailing from south interior Karnataka.

These hard realities are a cause for worry for the central leadership of the BJP, as the state faces Assembly elections in a year. Yediyurappa’s involvement in election campaigns may depend upon how many of his loyalists are going to get tickets.

That Yediyurappa is going to be a strong factor in the party’s electoral politics explains the reason behind Home Minister Amit Shah’s separate meetings with Bommai and Yediyurappa during his recent visit to Bengaluru.

In the economic field, the government’s publicity blitz notwithstanding, the achievements of the Bommai government are below par. The overall revenue of the state during 2021-22 was only 0.1 per cent higher than the previous year. The GSDP was only Rs 18,03,609 crore as against Rs 17,02,227 crore. The industrial sector, especially the medium and small scale industries (MSMEs), have suffered considerable losses in the last one year following the negative consequences of Covid-19 on the economic sector.

Although the state is ahead in IT exports and tax collection, the government’s debt burden is Rs 4.6 lakh crore. As stated by the chief minister himself, the government is expected to borrow Rs 72,000 crore in 2022-23. The debt burden, which was put at Rs 78,000 crore by the CAG, will increase to 27.5 per cent, as against the 25 per cent fixed by the 14th Central Finance Commission. Additionally, as leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has been pointing out, the state government has fallen behind in getting its share of GST revenues from the central government. It is unfortunate that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is representing Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, is not being fair to the state. Equally disturbing is the fact that the Bommai government has not been exerting pressure on the Union finance minister in this regard, despite the CM occupying an important position in the GST Council.

Socially, it is ironic that the ‘achievement’ of Bommai in a state which is traditionally known for maintaining peace and communal harmony lies in polarising the society to push forward the BJP/RSS’ Hindutva ideology. Bommai, with his past socialist credentials, has surrendered himself to the hardline forces within his party, unlike his predecessor Yediyurappa who is credited with keeping communal forces in check.

On the other hand, the Bommai government’s objective seems to be to aggressively pursue its communal agenda as manifested in recent months on the issues of hijab, halal, and the brazen manner in which it is saffronising the school curricula. The recent murder of BJP Yuva Morcha executive committee member Praveen Nettaru, the anger of the party’s youth wing and the chief minister’s announcement that his government would use the ‘Yogi model’ of governance if needed, and a senior minister’s provocative statement about resorting to encounter killings are depressing.

Looking at the above developments, it is clear that the Bommai government’s larger design is to win the 2023 elections by aggressively advancing the Hindutva agenda. However, Karnataka’s secular credentials, religious tolerance and the manner in which the electorate is suffering on account of unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, the anti-incumbency factor and the determined manner in which the Congress, as the main Opposition Party, is preparing itself to capture power are likely to pose tough challenges to Basavaraj Bommai’s desire to retain power in 2023. Electoral issues notwithstanding, one wonders whether Bommai has ever pondered over how history would judge him.

