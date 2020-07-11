Ban that book, burn this film

“Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn” is the most famous statement in American cinema. It assumes added significance today because it was spoken to a white American southern belle who, when her dream world consisting of gallant beaux, pretty clothes, barbeques and black slaves collapsed, cried out: “What shall I do now?”

Scarlett O’Hara, the heroine of Margaret Mitchell’s 20th century epic “Gone with the Wind” is the headstrong daughter of an Irish cotton plantation owner in Georgia. She belonged to a generation of women who led sheltered lives with slaves attending to their trivial needs. They did not know how these people lived, where they came from, what aspirations they had. This Utopia ended when the four-year American Civil War broke out in 1861 and the young men went to fight for the “glorious South” in a battle which ended with their inglorious defeat. The story unfolds in the state of Georgia when seven southern states declared their secession from the Union to form a Confederacy.

Margaret Mitchell’s spectacular novel and David O. Selznick’s 1939 blockbuster by the same name is now making news more than eight decades after their release. The immediate reason for this delayed anger about a supposedly racist book and film is the brutal murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a police officer. It has aroused righteous anger among writers, dramatists, actors and other artists against the producer of this “appalling” film. A rather delayed reaction in a country where racism exists in both overt and covert forms even today.

The critics insisted that “Gone with the Wind”, ranked as the sixth greatest American film, in league with timeless classics like “Casablanca”, be removed from all streaming libraries and theatres. A film that won 10 Oscars and a book that was translated into 70 foreign languages and also won the Pulitzer Prize, has charmed readers and audiences the world over for their appealing themes of love, war and racial conflict.

If they have portrayed the master-slave relationship as a happy and warm bonding between white landowners and their coloured employees, it was merely a picture of those times. Far from “whitewashing the horrors of slavery,” Mitchell was simply relating the story of a special period in American history. To impute that she extolled Southern values and painted a false picture of blacks being happy to serve their white masters, or to label her book as “pro-Confederate propaganda” is misreading an author rightly described by the “New York Times” in 1936 as “a writer who writes from no particular point of view.”

If readers and critics prefer to read more meaning in a story told simply and honestly, why not listen to her main protagonist, Rhett Butler, who voices her views?

“All that we have is cotton, slaves and arrogance,” he tells a startled audience of white “patriots.” His admiration for the fortitude and grit of the black slaves is genuine. His disgust for their ill-treatment is undisguised, just as his contempt for the likes of the “noble” Ashley Wilkes and other slave owners. When the author speaks through him and her other protagonist, Scarlett O’Hara, it leaves little doubt as to where her sympathies lie. It would be injustice to misunderstand her book.

“There's good money in empire building,” says Rhett in another scene. “But, there's more in empire wrecking.” And continues: "This empire we're living in -- the South -- the Confederacy -- the Cotton Kingdom --it's breaking up right under our feet. Only most fools won't see it.”

Again, “in a sudden flash of self-knowledge, Scarlett realised that she did not share with these women their fierce pride, their desire to sacrifice themselves and everything they had for the Cause, which meant nothing at all to her. It didn't seem sacred to her. The war didn't seem to be a holy affair, but a nuisance “that killed men senselessly …” This is the author speaking her mind. To condemn her book and its contents is nothing short of misplaced emotions and a sad lack of understanding.

But this is nothing new. Books have been burnt and their authors pilloried because they have seemingly hurt someone or the other. Writers have been humiliated and filmmakers torn to pieces if their works did not please. Authors have been forced to apologise for writing the truth. They have faced persecution and worse. Boris Pasternak was awarded the Nobel Prize, but his book “Dr Zhivago” was banned in his own country. Salman Rushdie’s trials need no retelling. Nearer home, the Tamil writer Perumal Murugan was forced to withdraw his controversial book “One Part Woman” and offer a public admission of guilt.

Critics who choose to attack and vilify do not prefer a healthy dialogue. It’s easier to destroy a book than to discuss it sensibly with the author. Usually, it’s the books with revolutionary ideas, or those which go against traditional values that are disliked. It’s the same whether it is a book or a film or a musical composition. America has notoriously banned acclaimed authors like James Joyce, John Steinbeck, JD Salinger, George Orwell and even Harper Lee (whose book “To kill a mockingbird” is considered an American classic and sold over 30 million copies), all celebrated today as great writers. In 1915, long before “Gone with the Wind,” another epic film titled “The birth of a Nation,” which described the Civil War was banned in all the major cities of the US on grounds that it promoted racial prejudices.

And yet, America calls itself a free country!