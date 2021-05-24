Bitter lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic

All of us feel the same angst today. Never have we felt the same way, experienced the same emotions and learnt the same lessons as at this time. We have realised who are for us and who are not for us. We know who stood by us, and who deserted us. We know about the good Samaritans who worked day and night to alleviate the suffering of our brethren. We are also dismayed to see how some withdrew into a shell, ducking their heads when we needed them most.

Let’s take a look at the spectrum of people who matter to us, and what they did for us when we were in trouble, neck-deep. Sad to say, much like the virus itself, the most invisible is a decisive leadership. Leadership is best tested during a crisis. If that’s the established wisdom, we have seen how the leadership was clueless when the bell tolled, portending a national calamity. What’s more, the calamity was partly their own making, thanks to their inability to read the writing on the wall.

We have sufficient proof yet again that the most unreliable are politicians. They are mostly self-centred, which is why they are donning this role. They do all what they can to feather their nests. That’s the only skill which they practise with absolute devotion. Like rats, they abandon a sinking ship and save their lives.

It’s not just the politicians. The officials who work in tandem with them are no less culpable. This is a god-sent for them. If they have the will to work, and the dedication to serve, they cannot get a better opportunity.

No doubt there are selfless people among politicians and officials. The one thing that distinguishes such people is good education, reasonable intelligence and level of commitment.

What we sorely miss at this time are people of calibre and commitment, who will stand up to challenges. If we had a solid leadership of this kind, we wouldn’t have been where we are today.

Next in line are the agents of God on this blessed earth. Our religious leaders proffer us succour when we don’t need it. They sheepishly withdraw from the scene when there is thunder and lightning. Godmen performed the vanishing trick as soon as corona started its job.

These messengers of God who used to display their healing powers have an opportunity to heal themselves, because they can’t heal others anyway.

If these people who claim proximity to God, and are here on earth as His messengers, they should throw open their coffers. If all the religious groups – churches, temples, mosques, gurdwaras – decide to contribute their accumulated wealth for the Covid cause, the government would never be short of funds. They would save not only others, but also themselves. This is their best opportunity to seek redemption for their sins of omission and commission.

The Election Commission contributed in no small measure to the cause of the second wave. They permitted a no-holds-barred campaigning when the wave had just set in.

They willingly let the powers-be use the campaign wantonly for their political gains. If the government moved an amendment to defer the elections, and the EC had acted reasonably, much of what happened in terms of electioneering, milling crowd, open violation of Covid norms etc could have been avoided. This is where leadership had to anticipate, foresee and act sensibly, which it did not.

Most of the media has never been very honest before and during this pandemic. Barring a few, many of them have been mouthpieces of the government. Government advertisements appeared in their media at regular intervals yielding them good revenue. In the process, they forgot their mandate. So, the media also is guilty of hiding the truth and scaffolding a mythical euphoria of well-being.

The scientific community cut a sorry figure amidst this catastrophe. They could not trap the virus or stop it. They are still struggling. The vaccine is a small consolation, though. No medicine is in sight even now.

The Covid warriors are the real heroes of this unprecedented human tragedy. The doctors, nurses and paramedics supported by ambulance drivers and technicians have worked, and are still working round the clock, risking their very lives. The police force is another section that has been doing their best at this time. Many of them have made the ultimate sacrifice, ‘unwept, unhonoured and unsung’.

The last one year has been mostly one of total wipe-out, a zero year. It has been one of untold misery and deprivation for the common man. Jobs and businesses lost, savings drained out, dear ones lost, uncertainty all over - the list is endless.

A good neighbour is the only blessing one could have at this time. There has been many an oasis where a good neighbour went to the rescue of someone in need. A friend in need is a friend indeed.

(The writer is Director, Little Rock Institute for Educational Leadership, Udupi)