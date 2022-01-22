Bose - 'Prince among the patriots’

“With such purity of character and with such an unprecedented following, why has the Mahatma failed to liberate India? While he has understood the character of his own people, he has not understood the character of his opponents. The logic of the Mahatma is not the logic which appeals to John Bull or Mr Winston Churchill – the best policeman of the Englishmen” – Netaji Subash Chandra Bose wrote in his book The Indian struggle, published in England in 1935. The book was unavailable in India under British Raj. It was made available after Independence -- by Jawaharlal Nehru, who is these days painted as Bose’s envious opponent. Of course, the so-called nationalists of today must not have read this book.

Netaji had functional differences with Gandhiji, but he recognised that “the Mahatma will not play second fiddle to anyone. But his popularity and reputation does not depend on his political leadership, but largely on his character, unlike other political leaders.”

Netaji was forced to resign from Congress presidentship by the Congress ‘right-wing’, a group led by Sardar Patel. Though Rabindranath Tagore had told Gandhiji that Nehru and Bose were the only two modernists in Congress, Gandhiji wrote to Nehru and Tagore of his preference for Pattabhi Sitaramayya to become Congress president (after Nehru declined to contest) over a second term for Bose in 1939. When a contest became inevitable, Bose won the election. Govind Ballabh Pant, a key member of the Patel group, moved a resolution affirming that “the fundamental policies of Gandhi are the only basis for the functioning of the Congress”. The progressive Bose had to resign. Rajaji, who drafted the resolution, later said, “There are two boats -- an old boat piloted by Gandhi, a tried boatman; but the new boat of Bose is leaky. The new boatman says, ‘If you don’t get into my boat, at least tie my boat to yours’. It is impossible to tie a good boat to a leaky boat.” Rajaji’s metaphoric words explain the situation that existed then.

To Gandhiji, Bose seemed too independent and in too great a hurry to obtain freedom. To the Leftist Bose, “The Mahatma has endeavoured in the past to hold together all the warring elements – Landlord and Peasant, Capitalist and Labour, Rich and the Poor. That has been the secret of his success, as surely as it will be the ultimate cause of his failure”.

Bose strongly believed that the ‘haves’ would in the future ditch the ‘have-nots’ and would incline towards British-advocated economic policies. To him, British rule was not just political “foreign rule” but “imperialist exploitation.” He believed that economic issues should be brought to the fore along with the freedom struggle. But to Gandhiji, social issues were important. Bose was also opposed all types of fundamentalism, and to capitalist elements joining Congress with ulterior motives.

His daring escape from house arrest, meeting Fascist Mussolini in Italy and Nazi Hitler in Germany were all done in the conviction that only an armed struggle would free India. He shook hands with Mussolini and Hitler and joined Japanese forces marching towards India because they were opposed to the British. His Indian National Army was funded by Indians, including Nehru, and consisted of Indian soldiers.

Gandhiji could never hate anyone despite his strong differences with them. When news of Bose’s death came, Gandhiji’s immediate reaction was one of denial. His “inner voice does not accept” that a great patriot like Bose could die in such a tragedy, he said, though later “with a heavy heart” he “reconciled to the fact.”

Though Bose parted ways with Gandhiji, he never indulged in any acrimonious attack on him. He always referred to him as “the Mahatma”, and it was indeed he who first called Gandhiji ‘Bapu’, Father of the Nation, in a radio address from Singapore in 1943. That Bose named his INA brigades after Gandhiji, Nehru, Maulana Azad and himself, and the women’s brigade after the Rani of Jhansi, says much about who Bose regarded as India’s foremost patriots and leaders. In turn, Gandhiji called Bose the ‘Prince among the Patriots’.

But in our ‘New India’, much hullabaloo was made about declassifying the Netaji papers. After using him as a propaganda tool, he is now to be coopted by the self-proclaimed nationalists on Republic Day with a ‘hologram statue’, while denying Bengal its right to put up a tableau featuring Bengal’s great son! The reaction of Bose’s daughter from his Austrian love Emilie Schenkl, Anita Bose-Pfaff, sums up the mindset of exploiting him for political purposes.

Bose differed with Gandhi as a well-intentioned son would from his ‘Bapu’. His supreme sacrifice re-energised Gandhiji’s freedom movement, ultimately forcing the British out. But our great nationalists of today have not spared even these two great sons of India to further their political aims, many a times even falsifying historical truths.

(The writer is an author and educationist)