Communal discord: Where are we headed?

A society that is at war within itself can never progress. This is plain commonsense. The sad thing is that most people do not seem to understand the long-term implications of communal disharmony that surfaces in our country in one form or the other with alarming frequency.

There was a time when we thought that education was the answer. With education, we expected a change of heart. The reality, surprisingly, is that the communal virus is more widespread among the so-called educated ones now. It’s difficult to believe, but true.

The problem with communalism is that it can spread easily, and the ones who mastermind and initiate the process cannot control it or stop it at will.

The virus of communalism is worse than the Covid virus. While the latter will eventually disappear, the former will continue its foray into human minds. Once released, this virus is like the ghost released from the goblet. You can never trace it, much less control it.

Is communal harmony ever possible in our country? It’s possible, because it’s an instinct within the human mind. Discord, on the other hand, is something artificially contrived and wickedly constructed to satisfy the vested interests of some people, whether in religion or politics.

In the words of Martin Luther King Jr, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people”. Edmund Burke, the statesman said, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.

This is the real tragedy – the silence of the majority, assuming that good people form the larger segment.

We need an altered consciousness today if we are to progress. We need people with more compassion and honesty, especially in leadership positions, across communities.

A futuristic vision demands that we put our house in order, failing which we will pay a heavy price for our inaction and indifference. Future generations will never forgive us. We need healing and forgiveness.

Truth versus propaganda

Truth is neutral and it does not try to spread itself. Truth can only be an abstract reality, and virtuous by itself. Those who seek the truth will surely find it.

Propaganda, on the other hand, has no virtue, and so it needs to go around spreading itself. Untruth and malice are its handmaidens. This is how communal hatred envelops a society. It’s a Goebbelsian technique and nothing new. “Repeat a lie a thousand times and it becomes the truth”. The social media today is doing this with unmitigated vigour, while we remain blissfully ignorant of the truth that’s hidden.

The saddest part of the communal narrative is that the ones who purvey it unabashedly are the ‘educated’ ones. They know fully well that they are releasing an ugly apparition which can start off a catastrophe.

We are a nation -- one nation composed of multitudes of religions, cultures, languages, traditions. There’s no wishing away this reality. Peaceful co-existence is the only way forward. The choice is to live in constant enmity, lawlessness and backwardness, or to live in peace, harmony and progress. If this is not recognised and internalised by the intelligentsia of our country, woe to our country, and woe to the future generations.

We are becoming a laughing stock in front of the world, with our constant bickering and strife. Our talented youngsters are going abroad in search of a more sensible and equitable world, though we call it brain-drain, unwittingly.

If we look around our country, we find hundreds of instances of communal harmony. There are people helping the sick and the poor, irrespective of their religious backgrounds. Acts of charity and goodness are seen everywhere, with no publicity.

For instance, we have people engaged in organ-donation. Nobody who donates his or her organs stipulates who the recipients should be. Neither the donor nor the recipient thinks about religion. They think only of humanity.

The victims of communal strife are often the poor people. Poor people become martyrs to enable the rich people to be their saviours. This is the sinister game being played again and again. The sooner this is understood by us, the better for our future.

India is a blessed nation. There is a wealth of goodness and a reservoir of talents in our country. But everything comes to naught because of the shenanigans of our religious leaders, politicians and the so-called educated class. Not all of them are at the game, but for acts of omission or commission, all three are to be blamed. We have to decide to be atavistic or futuristic. The choice is clear as daylight.

(The writer is Director, Little Rock Institutions, Brahmavar, Udupi)