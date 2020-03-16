COVID-19: All hands on deck, please

The global and impactful spread of coronavirus has overwhelmed the health systems of several countries, especially China, South Korea, Iran and Italy so far, but soon similar patterns will emerge in other countries. The epicentre of this outbreak has shifted from Wuhan, China, to Europe currently, where it is reported that intensive care units are seeing increasing cases of individuals with severe respiratory disease due to this virus and hospital capacities have been overstretched. This pandemic poses a grave threat to the health and livelihood of people of all countries around the world.

Challenges in diagnosis

In the face of this ongoing crisis, the public health response has been multi-faceted and public health specialists are still grappling with understanding the best practices that would slow down the rapid spread of this new disease. One of the most important aspects of any public health response to outbreaks of disease is the capability to accurately diagnose the illness and detect those infected with the pathogen using appropriate clinical evaluation, screening and confirmatory testing, as this will inform us about the numbers of cases, potential treatment strategies (although there are no vaccines or curative drugs available at this time) and if individuals should be isolated or quarantined.

The approach to laboratory testing for COVID-19 has primarily focused on ‘nucleic acid-based testing’ that amplifies specific sequences of the unique part of the viral genome. These testing kits have been designed and produced by multiple agencies from different countries, including but not limited to China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US-CDC and Pasteur Institute, France, and commercial medical industries. All this has been possible thanks to the ready availability of the viral sequence information on public databases, having been shared by many countries, beginning with China.

However, nucleic acid-based testing has its own limitations, posed by the cost of deployment, the requirement of laboratory facilities, expertise and the time taken for diagnosis. This is posing an increasing challenge, with the rapid spread of the disease to countries with weaker economies and health systems. Rapid testing that can be done in the vicinity of the patient with reasonable accuracy may increase the effectiveness and timeliness of screening for the disease. This is especially important in countries with higher numbers of cases and where the infection has begun spreading rapidly within the communities.

The public health response to any outbreak depends on identifying infected persons and identifying people whom they came into contact with (contact tracing), tracking them and subjecting them to appropriate treatment and/or isolation as required. This becomes more and more difficult as the number of cases build at a rapid pace and is further complicated by the occurrence of individuals with mild infections or even being devoid of symptoms (asymptomatic). Such cases don’t seek healthcare and will go unaccounted for. The screening of large numbers of individuals had overwhelmed the laboratory capacity in China, leading to the usage of CT scans as a surrogate for laboratory testing in places of high prevalence of infection. Other countries are deliberating on going down the same path in the event of an overwhelming rise of infections.

Implications

Many experts have advocated aggressive and proactive measures, including the closure of public spaces, social distancing and stoppage of all non-essential travel to slow down the pace of community spread of infection, buying precious time for the deployment of better diagnostics, public health interventions and avoiding hospitals being overloaded with severe cases. The very fact that many governments are actively putting in place these restrictions in the face of immense economic losses displays the gravity of the situation and warrants a collective response from society.

Active engagement of the society through the communication of risks and prevention measures will curb the course of this pandemic but will require significant contributions from all members of society. The advance of the virus can be stopped only by concerted effort involving all members of society and cannot be accomplished by the singular effort from any governmental or non-governmental entity.

While public health specialists are grappling with understanding the best practices to slow down COVID-19, individuals can help stop the advance of the virus by following disease prevention protocols to the best of their abilities. These include simple measures like social distancing, washing of hands and appropriate hygiene while coughing/sneezing on a personal front from every citizen, and institutional measures such as work-from-home for those who can, and closure of all non-essential public spaces and mass gatherings. It is time that every individual takes an active part in this effort in times where we need to look at our collective humanity and take care of each other.

