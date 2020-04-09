COVID-19: Diabetics, take extra care

Diabetes increases vulnerability to COVID-19, and the risk is higher among the elderly. Due to COVID-19, we are observing more deaths among older people and among those with other underlying diseases, or co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney diseases. It’s the lack of immunity in people with co-morbidities that is the main cause for the higher death rates among them.

Immunity is the body’s ability to resist the entry of diseases caused by bacteria or viruses or to counteract and neutralise disease-causing pathogens that enter the body. The immune system has the ability to identify the nature of the invading pathogen and decide on what type of fighting cells to deploy to fight the invading organism or virus.

Immune cells are located in various organs of the human body and are capable of engulfing the invading organisms. There are two types of immunity: one is innate or natural immunity; the other is acquired immunity (apart from herd immunity). Whenever there is an invasion by a bacteria or virus, both innate and acquired immune systems interact with each other and bind to the fighting cells to drive away the invaders. This process is called immune response. Successful immune defence requires activation, regulation and resolution of the immune response.

As one’s age advances, biochemical events lead to characteristic cell changes and their death in a programmed way. This is called Apoptosis. It is a continuous process and leads to immune deficiency due to a lack of fighter cells in older people, which makes them more susceptible to invading viruses like COVID-19. This is the reason why so many older people afflicted by COVID-19 have lost lives around the world.

Diabetes turns out to be an immune deficiency condition if the blood glucose levels are not kept under control for many years. Such a ‘hyperglycemic’ state impairs overall immunity through different mechanisms.

There are two main reasons why diabetics and older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19: One, dysfunction of the immune system caused by the constant hyperglycaemia makes diabetics more susceptible to COVID-19 and further fails to control the spread of invading pathogens to various organs of the human body; two, poorly controlled long-standing diabetes damages blood vessels in the human body and thus the circulatory system. Blood has a healing effect, provided it reaches the site of infection, but damaged blood vessels prevent that. These two factors predispose the diabetic population to the easy entry of coronavirus and to its lethal effects.

The immune system is complex. Here is a list of 15 immunity boosting foods, which are important to strengthen people’s immune system and improve their ability to fight COVID-19 infection. These foods do not guarantee that you will not contract COVID-19, neither are they cures against it. But there is nothing more important than eating a healthy, balanced diet to maintain the immune system in a fighting fit condition in all age groups.

Blueberries contain a flavonoid called anthocyanis, which has antioxidant property. Flavonoids are found in a variety of bright-coloured fruits and vegetables – citrus fruits, berries, apples, legumes, carrot and beetroot, etc. They play an essential role in the respiratory tract immune system and common cold.

Dark chocolate contains theobromine, which protects body cells from toxins (bot for the diabetic or the elderly).

Turmeric is an inseparable item of the Indian kitchen. It has curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory effects.

Oily fish (for non-vegetarians) is a rich source of Omega-3, fatty acids, which boost immunity in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

Broccoli is a rich source of Vitamin C and supports the immune system.

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene and Vitamin A, give protection to eyes and skin.

Spinach is the cheapest and easily available leafy vegetable rich in flavonoids, carotene, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, which boost immunity.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties.

Garlic is a home remedy for prevention of colds.

Green Tea has flavonoids and strengthens the immune system.

Kefir is a fermented drink which has the property of fighting bacteria, reduces inflammation.

Sunflower seeds are a rich source of Vitamin E, which improves the immune system.

Almonds are a good source of Vitamin E. Also contain manganese, magnesium. A small handful of almonds every day benefits the immune system.

Oranges are a good source of Vitamin C and have the capacity to reduce the durations of common cold.

Red bell-pepper is a good source of Vitamin C.

Younger people should also know what weakens our immune system: processed foods/packed foods; high-calorie foods; soda and other packed beverages; sedentary life style; stress; nicotine; and alcohol abuse.

If you are a diabetic…

Here’s how to prepare yourself in these times of COVID-19:

Keep a good stock of food, medicines and extra bottles of water.

Keep a medical plan ready for when you may have to be in quarantine.

Maintain good control of blood glucose, prompt communications with doctor and nurses.

Stay home and leave house only when absolutely necessary.

Be alert, COVID-19 spreads through infected surfaces like door handles and knobs.

Limit contact with people and animals.

Wash hands with soap solution for 20 seconds frequently.

Eat healthy food.

Call the doctor immediately if you face breathing difficulty

Keep communicating to friends and relatives for any contingency.

Remember, diabetes is a tricky disease and could lead to complications, but staying informed, being prepared makes all the difference.

(The writer is a diabetologist based in Mysuru)