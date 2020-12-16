Credit needs the right climate to perform

Bank credit is like a living being which needs a proper climate to grow, earn interest income for banks and generate surplus for the borrowers before it ploughs back to the system. But the global economic slowdown, followed by Covid pandemic, has disrupted banks’ credit activities.

The RBI data reveals that credit from the scheduled commercial banks has shrunk to Rs 6 trillion in FY 2019-20 from a robust Rs 11.46 trillion of 2018-19. The Union government and the RBI have taken a slew of measures like bank recapitalisation, bank amalgamation, cut in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, creation of the new Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO), bad loan write off and one-time settlement of loan etc.

Though these measures will encourage banks to lend, they actually need right environment to nurture thier credit cycle. Banks’ credit cycle shows stress when wilful defaulters and their nexus work hand in glove to dupe banks.

Bad loans of public sector banks rose to Rs 7.2 lakh crore in March 2020 from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in March 2015. The government should show zero tolerance to wilful defaulters and their hidden nexus as they demoralise banks, erode depositors’ trust on banks and imperil economic growth.

India’s 140 crore people earn their living from multiple economic activities in different sectors. Over three decades, a few sectors like realty, IT, manufacturing, infrastructure and services are in focus due to their integration with the global supply chain. As a result, many other sectors have lost income-generating capacity; many popular local products do not even cross the state boundary. Providing a nationwide domestic market to handloom, handicraft products, eatables, local fruits and vegetables produced in different states will add to people’s income.

Over three decades, villagers have been lured or compelled to sell their fertile agriculture land to builders, deposit their money in banks, buy unnecessary luxury items and spend more on social functions. When bank interest rate plummets and the cost of essential commodities soars, the villagers face financial crisis. Today, the urban-rural income ratio has come down to 7:1 from 2:1 in 1947 due to high input cost, scarcity of labourers, crop damage due to unseasonal rain, low price of the imported agriculture commodities and price manipulation by traders and middlemen.

The government, instead of giving loan waivers and food subsidies, should provide a transparent market, preserve crop and animal diversity, recharge ground water, protect surface water, maintain law and order and inculcate repayment ethics among people. Village youth can learn online marketing of both farm and off-farm products, innovate handicraft designs, learn environment protection, develop fishery, horticulture and animal husbandry etc, which will add to their income.

India’s 40 million fishermen who produce 6.3% of the global fish catch, can learn to bargain and use better technology in order to tap country’s 2.02 million sq km of exclusive economic zones, 1.91 lakh km of rivers and canals, 3.15 million hectare of reservoirs and 1.24 million hectare of brackish water.

Agriculture graduates should be encouraged to start entrepreneurship in villages and senior officers after completing expensive foreign exposure training on village development should be necessarily posted in the backward districts to guide village entrepreneurs.

Fastest growing

Pilgrimage has been recognised as one of the fastest growing sectors as more than 330 million pilgrims move around the world every year. India’s pilgrim tourism sector will generate income if sincere efforts are made to preserve the natural beauty of those places.

Construction of hundreds of unsustainable hydro-electric projects, houses, hotels and restaurants on hill slopes invited the devastating flash flood in Uttarakhand in 2013 which had killed more than 10,000 people, destroyed animal husbandry sector and made the credit cycle defunct.

Thousands of farmers have lost their repayment capacity in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as the Cauvery river dries up in many places due to encroachment, intrusion of sea water, deforestation, over-damming etc. The river passes through Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to create a huge granary.

“From Ganga basin alone, almost 100 gigatons of water is being withdrawn every year which is partially recovered in successive monsoons,” says Virendra M Tiwari of the National Geophysical Institute (NGRI). If the river is revived, it could keep the credit cycle healthy in this region.

Bank loans in the manufacturing sector will perform well if our industries focus on research and innovation for making high end products instead of producing tonnes of trash. “There is not a single invention from India in the last 60 years that became a household name globally,” N R Narayan Murthy, Co-founder of Infosys, has said.

Banks should closely review the credit end-use, enhance investment skill, audit and supervision skill. Periodic review of the sectoral potential and auto-updated Management Information System etc, will safeguard banks’ credit cycle. In fact, the survival of banking sector depends on a healthy credit cycle.