Disability: A tale of 2 societies

The tagline “Disability is only a state of mind” of a recent article evoked a visceral reaction in me. With the World Disability Day arriving on December 3, and looking for a distraction during the Covid lockdown, I decided to sort out my feelings in writing. The thinking presumably goes as follows. All of us have tasks that we are insufficiently capable of performing, but we learn to live with our shortcomings and build our lives around our strengths. How is that any different for those with disabilities?

The view is intended to inspire persons with disabilities (PWDs). However, we must not forget the profound role that the society plays in shaping their state of mind and providing them with the right tools, environment and opportunities to flourish. The social stigma of disability often brings a deep sense of shame and guilt that robs the disabled of any feeling of self-worth and self-esteem. A combination of physical limitations and social exclusion condemns most PWDs in India to lives in the forgotten margins of the society.

The situation is different in the United States and many other Western societies where PWDs can lead a regular life of dignity, have employment in mainstream professions, and rise to the highest levels in all walks of life, including politics (US President F D Roosevelt) and science (Stephen Hawking).

What makes this happen? In short: the disabled are seen and heard, not excluded, and all aspects of the society are structured keeping their functioning in mind. Most important is education. In US, teachers are required by law to prepare a detailed educational plan for each disabled child, with parental input. The disabled children are intermixed with regular classes to the extent allowed by their disability, but also receive specialised education where needed. A full-time nurse and a para-professional accompany a child with extreme disability. Professional therapists and counsellors deal with various issues to ensure that the disabled children achieve their full potential.

Also, accommodations are made in lectures and examinations for students with various kinds of physical and learning disabilities. Others are also taught, from very early age, to treat the disabled with the respect owed to any fellow human being. A typical American would never think of mocking or looking down on a PWD because of his or her disability.

All of this is for naught unless the society enables the disabled to lead an independent life of dignity that comes with gainful employment. Law not only prohibits discrimination against qualified PWDs in granting employment but also requires employers to make reasonable accommodations for them.

All bus and train routes, every workplace, all elevators and all public facilities must have wheelchair-accessibility by law. Footpaths, stairs, sidewalks and railway station platforms feature tactile paving with markings and indicators for the visually impaired. Elevators have signs in Braille.

Old buildings and structures have been reconfigured to the extent possible and all new construction must conform to strict codes to accommodate the disabled. Additionally, the government provides tax incentives to private sector companies for hiring PWDs. In many cases, for example, for someone with autism, the state pays for a job coach to accompany and train the person every day until he or she masters the required skills.

Signs of progress

There are encouraging signs of progress in India on disability issues. Many new buildings now are disabled-friendly with wheelchair ramps. An increasing number of movies and TV shows have sought to educate the general public about the lives of persons with physical and mental disabilities.

Indian PWDs have featured prominently in Paralympics and Special Olympics. There appears to be greater acceptance of the disabled. However, the goal of a meaningful integration of the disabled into the society remains a distant dream. The near-total absence of PWDs from the Indian mainstream is nothing short of alarming.

How the disabled are treated and assimilated offers a true glimpse into the innermost soul of a society. The social transformation will take a long-term commitment with significant resources and effective laws, but we can all do our part.

Next time when you come across a disabled person, please look past the disability at the person, who has dreams and hopes just like the rest. A word of acknowledgment and empathy can go far. If you are a parent, teach your children that there is nothing sinister or evil about someone with a disability, which can befall any of us, and to treat the disabled as they would anyone else. If you are an employer, recruit PWDs for jobs that they can perform. The disabled are not looking for charity or pity but only wish to become useful members of the society and contribute in whatever way they can. If you accept them and give them a chance, they will not disappoint you.

(The writer is a physicist and Evan Pugh Professor, Pennsylvania State University, and also an amputee since age 12)