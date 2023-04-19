How parties designed their ticket strategy

As the election fever rises, it is important to acknowledge that the electoral contest is primarily bipolar between the ruling BJP and the Congress, but we shouldn't overlook the Janata Dal (S) as the third contender, which in essence has turned the battle into tripolar, or bipolar plus. I will revisit this topic later.

Let me first take up the issue of the selection of candidates by the BJP. Lending legitimacy to the fact that caste plays a crucial role in elections, the party has given tickets to Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and the other caste groups, like the Scs, STs, and the OBCs, in that order, though this time, the party has given more seats to Vokkaligas, raising the number from 36 in the last elections to 41 plus at the time of writing, to breach the JD(S)'s stronghold. The party ostensibly followed the American nominations model by inviting applications from the aspiring candidates and comparing them with its own inputs about them through the studies it had conducted. But, going by the selection made by the party's central leadership, it appears that the party wanted to go by the Gujarat model of selection of candidates by resting the seniors and those who had lost in the 2018 elections. That explains the 62 new ‘faces’ the party brought to its final list of candidates.

In the process, the central leadership decided to deny, among others, tickets to two of its key senior leaders from the northern Karnataka region, Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, both of whom resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the Congress. No less a person than the BJP’s supreme leader in Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa, said before Shettar’s exclusion from the list that his exclusion might cost the party 25–30 seats in the region. Be that as it may, Shettar and Savadi would go around campaigning that the lingayats have been sidelined by the central leadership. The Congress would capitalise on the issue, with already-established leaders like M B Patil and some religious heads talking about the betrayal of the community by the BJP’s top leadership. For the Congress Party, it is a God-sent opportunity to dent into the Lingayat hold in the Kittur Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka regions and possibly derive electoral benefit.

As regards the Congress Party, the distribution of tickets was handled by the party high command, consisting of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, with the involvement of D K Shiva Kumar and Siddaramaiah, the State Party President and the Leader of the Opposition, respectively. The other senior members of the ticket selection committee, like Veerappa Moiley and Dr Parameswara, were reportedly ignored in the candidate selection process. As aspirants to the CM’s ‘gaddi’, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were more interested in getting tickets to their supporters, with an eye on their support in the CLP meeting if the party succeeds in capturing power. That aside, the party has accommodated more Lingayat candidates this time around to appease the voters of the community. The party has also taken care to protect its voter base by accommodating candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC groups. Anti-incumbency, unemployment, price rises, and the social disharmony that is being injected by the BJP thanks to its vigorous pursuit of communal polarisation are the issues on which the Congress Party is taking on the ruling BJP.

The JD(S)'s handling of the distribution of tickets was marked by the feuds within the family, especially over the choice of candidate for Hassan. With a lot of persuasion by the party patriarch, Deve Gowda, and the consistent stand taken by Kumaraswamy, the ugly tussle for the Hassan seat was resolved. The more serious issue with the party is desertions by some senior members, like A T Ramswamy, who have walked over to the BJP and Congress. A few from the rival parties have joined the party and have been accommodated in ‘winnable’ constituencies. How much the party benefits from it remains to be seen.

The tripolar, or bipolar plus, character of state politics, as described earlier in the article, is evident in the electoral history of Karnataka ever since the state witnessed a coalition government in 2006, when the Dharam Singh-led Congress government resigned. The JD(S) was part of the coalition government twice in the state. The controversial manner in which the BJP has handled its ticket distribution task is leading to a situation where the prospects of a fractured mandate seem to be increasing. A few surveys have pointed to a hung assembly, while one survey (C-Voter Group) has predicted a Congress government with the party bagging between 115 and 127 seats. The generally mature Karnataka voters’ verdict will be known on May 13.

(The writer is a former professor of Political Science, Bangalore University.)