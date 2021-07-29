How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

For the past one and a half years, humanity is under lockdown due to Covid-19 which has snatched our social instincts which is an inherent ability of we humans. Isolation and social distancing from the beginning of 2020 till date was enforced to break the cycle of Covid replication as the virus thrives by spreading from one human to the other.

This strategy was the need of the hour and it did work fairly well and we were able to quell further spread of the virus to a large extent. Most of us adapted to the new social order and took precautions like masking, social distancing, hygiene and avoiding going out unnecessarily. The introduction of the vaccine provided further protection. Some, however, were in a denial mode and refused to heed to the suggested precautions and have suffered.

There is also a third group of individuals who shut the doors to the outside world and isolated themselves into a cocoon and continue to do so even now. It is this group of individuals who have borne the maximum brunt of lockdown. A morbid fear of acquiring the infection with the slightest of exposure has not only pushed them deeper into the cocoon but has led to misery, hardship and marked anxiety which may lead to depression.

Internet did provide some degree of contact with the outside world; however, it is definitely not anywhere near a physical face to face contact, which I feel is the core of human functioning and essence of life both in humans and animals. For this third group of people, breaking away from isolation and joining the mainstream may become difficult due to the initial inertia, morbid fear and inability to break the self-imposed shackles. The way forward is having a firm resolve to return to normalcy.

It is also important to realise that even infants need various kinds of stimuli such as interacting with other humans and nature and need regular external stimulation. It is important to realise that as children grow older, they also need healthy interaction with others to develop optimally.

After such interactions, it is possible that some may catch routine common viral infections which cannot be avoided and may be considered as a normal part of life.

A simple suggestion which could be considered: One may start by inviting relatives who are already vaccinated to visit you or go to their place, which can be later extended to close associates and friends. When we started our clinic towards the end of second Covid wave, we too were apprehensive for the initial couple of days which finally passed away. We, however, took all the necessary precautions.

Vaccination certificate

When planning to have physical meetings instead of the webinars, one has to make it mandatory that to attend, one should possess a vaccination certificate. This way we plan to get back our old life and also be safe. Covid is here to stay with us, this pandemic will get converted to an endemic infection and surface from time to time. Gradually we will learn to live with it as we learn more about the epidemiology of this disease.

Extensive research has shown that Covid in children is a very mild disease in 90% of the children, and those who need hospitalisation are also very few in number. Children’s vaccination programme is still in the preliminary stage and may take a few more years before infants and preschool children are vaccinated.

Some scientific facts and explanations: Let’s assume that you are walking in the forest and suddenly you come face to face with a tiger; how do we humans react? We generally go into either flight (runaway) or fight stage, and for this to happen the sympathetic nervous system has to kick in and activate the smooth muscles (to run or fight) and simultaneously the heart rate has to increase so that these essential organs receive enhanced blood supply and also raise the metabolism to generate the required energy for the activity.

These actions help us deal with the threat effectively. Hence, essentially in such situations, one develops palpitation (increased heart rate), tense tremulous muscles and sweating.

Contrary to this, we all know that the essential function of the parasympathetic nervous systems function could be described as one to “rest and digest”. Hence, during stress, when the blood is essentially diverted to the heart, smooth muscles and gland cells, it is done at the cost of reduced blood supply to the gastrointestinal system and thus one gets the often-encountered burps of indigestion during stressful situation.

These anxiety reactions are peculiar in that they may also occur when there no actual danger and often the very thought of a stress is enough to kick in a ‘fight-flight’ reaction. Stress buster breathing exercises work magically to control such situations and have to be practised often so that one can control anxiety as soon as it begins. With resilience and resolve Covid can certainly be neutralised.

(The writer is President, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Karnataka)