HR & CE dept hogs limelight under a ‘rationalist’ govt

Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, which was mostly relegated to the background, has now hit the prime spot since the DMK government led by M K Stalin took charge on May 7.

The hitherto low-profile department is in the news almost every day with its pro-active minister P K Sekarbabu, a grassroots politician, and Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, a tech-savvy bureaucrat, crisscrossing the state inspecting several temples in a bid to ensure greater transparency in their administration and functioning.

For Chief Minister Stalin, the functioning of the department is politically significant as his party, the DMK, often fights the “anti-Hindu” tag thrown at it by right-wing groups and the BJP, which is making a concerted effort to make inroads into the Dravidian land that has favoured home-grown kazhagams (DMK and AIADMK) since 1967 over those with a larger national presence.

The DMK, a “rationalist party”, and Stalin, were forced to come out and clarify on numerous occasions, especially after the death of political giants M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, that the party respects all religions.

At the helm, Stalin now wants to shed the image that the DMK has acquired over the years. And to send a strong message that he is not against any faith, Stalin chose the HR & CE office in Chennai to launch a drive to plant one lakh saplings on his father M Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary on August 7.

On August 13, the day his government completed 100 days, Stalin wrote himself into history books by appointing 24 trained non-Brahmins as priests in temples, fully implementing an order passed by his father during his 2006-2011 tenure.

These men were trained under the then Karunanidhi regime as part of the Dravidian movement’s social justice agenda.

“What (M) Karunanidhi did quietly, his son M K Stalin is doing with a show is and making his actions visible to the public,” senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh told DH.

Several individuals and associations have dragged the HR & CE department to court in the past few years alleging that thousands of acres of lands owned by temples, donated by kings and zamindars in the past, have gone missing and that places of worship are not being maintained properly. The DMK government also faces a huge challenge in ensuring that the “missing lands” are recovered. Within a fortnight of assuming charge, a ‘devout’ Sekarbabu ordered that all documents relating to properties owned by temples managed by the department should be published online, though the AIADMK government had not issued such orders despite the Madras High Court’s prodding.

What followed is a slew of announcements like conducting a drone and DGPS survey of all lands owned by temples, chanting of hymns in Tamil, training interested women in priesthood, asking big temples to have a master plan of their own, clearing encroachments on temple lands, and recruiting licensed surveyors to keep a tab on encroachments.

“Digitising documents is a major task that consumes a lot of time. We are uploading details of temple lands, buildings, and other records. Besides ensuring transparency, digitisation will leave no room for any further tampering of documents,” a senior government official said.

The order by the HR & CE department on May 19 on publishing temple documents online almost blunted the #FreeTNTemples campaign launched by Jaggi Vasudev just weeks before Tamil Nadu went to Assembly polls. The department has also turned its focus on increasing the revenue of temples and enhancing services provided to devotees by asking each temple to have a master plan.

Drone and DGPS survey of nearly five lakh acres of land is an ambitious project that aims at allowing people to view properties owned by temples online with accuracy. 3D mapping of lands will be the icing on the cake as the technology allows the internet user to even measure the mapped area.

As many as 44,121 temples in Tamil Nadu come under the HR & CE department which manages and controls them. “The steps being taken by the DMK government will not only clean the very corrupt and neglected department although it is supposedly close to divinity, but is aimed at erasing the long-held suspicion among Hindu believers that the party is against their gods,” Bhagwan Singh said.

Another top-ranking official told DH that officials will visit the best-administered temples like the one in Tirupati to study the facilities available for pilgrims so that they can be replicated in some of the temples in Tamil Nadu.

However, not everyone seems to be happy with the measures. “Some of the measures the new government is taking are completely against rules. The department is asking people who have rented temple properties to pay rent online. How many have smartphones to pay online? The government will have to create infrastructure and then bring in reforms,” a former HR & CE official said.