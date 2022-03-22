In Punjab, AAP and the City

In all their years in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has never really had complete control of the City-State. The Police is under the Union Home Ministry, the Lt. Governor controls almost 80 departments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and the jurisdiction of large sections of Delhi, such as the cantonment, etc., has always been outside the AAP government’s domain. Now, after spending running the government in Delhi for almost eight years, AAP is finally in a situation of real political power, having swept to victory in Punjab, winning 91 of the 112 legislative seats in the state.

While AAP will have its gamut of state-level issues in Punjab, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the cities, and if they will be any different from the other parties. On paper, they do appear a little different. Unlike Congress and BJP, whose focus has largely been on policy-planning, the development of large physical infrastructure like flyovers and metros, and centres of excellence, AAP’s plan is more down-to-earth and

focuses on transparent governance and clear accountability.

In addition, AAP has presented a 10-point agenda for the cities of Punjab. This includes improved sanitation systems, making the cities clean and beautiful, implementing doorstep delivery of services (as in Delhi), underground cabling, mohalla clinics, free treatment in government hospitals, rejuvenating government schools, 24-hour power and water supply, roads to markets, parking, toilets, security, and no increased taxes. Unlike the other parties’ promises, all of these promises are basic, much-needed, and unsustainable without good governance. Obviously, they have learnt from their work in the City-State of Delhi.

In Delhi in 2015, they presented a 70-point election manifesto. This included reducing electricity costs through a more efficient, transparent and accountable system. Since then, electricity subsidies impacted over 80% of homes, rich and poor.

Education was a top priority. Between 2015 and 2018, they revamped school infrastructure and remodelled teacher training. Government school classrooms have increased 100%; student-teacher ratio improved from 62:1 to 33:1; nursery classes introduced in 301 schools; school management committees have been revived with parents empowered. Supplying free water, especially to areas with no water supply, was a key promise. Since 2015, 20,000 litres a month of free drinking water is available to all households via Delhi Jal Board’s

metered connections and the annual 10% hike in water charges has been abolished. The toll-free number and doorstep provision of services (birth certificate, car registration, SC/ST certificate, driving license etc.) is remarkable in the usually dysfunctional municipality system of India.

Pending promises include 20 new degree colleges, reviving the Yamuna, promoting rainwater harvesting, and cracking down on the water mafia. 500 new schools are still in the initial stages of development. AAP promised to make Delhi a solar city, ensuring 20% of the city’s needs are met through solar energy by 2020. This is still ongoing. All in all, while not altogether spectacular, it has been a good start. On the flip side, the fiscal cost of these subsidies is substantial and is a concern.

In Punjab, the electorate was tired of business-as-usual, and AAP’s message of improving education, healthcare and bringing decency into civic interaction resonated. Having asked voters to give them a chance to improve urban governance, infrastructure, finances, public service delivery, public education and health, AAP is in a strong starting position.

While the line-up of people elected on the AAP ticket is inspiring -- 13 doctors, a mobile shop-owner, a 27-year-old women’s activist, many first-time legislators, this will also be a government of remarkable inexperience. The coffers in Punjab are empty and the state faces drugs and unemployment crises. The AAP government is not in for an easy time.

Regardless, there is a glimmer of hope for the cities of India. Poorly managed, the average Indian city dweller has always just accepted the status quo. Finally, the status quo is at an end. The hope is that the model of urban governance in Delhi, with its focus on governance and accountability, can be replicated across the 237 towns and cities of Punjab. The largest cities are Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar. The remaining have populations under a lakh. Now that the AAP is in power in a state, with access to funds and the police, it will be interesting to see if it facilitates the 74th Amendment, with the devolution of powers, functions and funds to the municipalities and corporations and participatory governance.

AAP faces an uphill task in Punjab, but this may be the start of a new era in urban governance in the country.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based urban planner)