Living it up in lockdown mode

It’s been a strange start to the summer holidays. The kids are home, much earlier than expected. Carefully laid out vacation plans have gone awry and reunions postponed. Summer camps have been cancelled and executives all over the world are adjusting to a new normal, i.e, working from home. There is a sense of unrest, anxiety and even disbelief.

Psychologists will say that this anxiety is a result of a perceived loss of control. The first step towards accepting the situation is to acknowledge your feelings. Talk it out -- to a family member or friend. Arm yourself with unbiased information and prepare yourself as best as you can.

But, it’s not all gloom and doom. There still are things that are completely under your control. How you spend the day, given the restrictions, is still in your hands. You remember the long commute that you dreaded and cribbed about every day. Remember wishing you had time to pursue your hobbies and spend time with your kids! Now is the time to do that and so much more. Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of this lockdown period:

Connect with loved ones - In this period of social distancing, it becomes even more important to connect with those close to us. Call or Skype with family, especially elderly parents who live in a different city and are forced to have limited or no contact with the outside world. Or, how about reliving childhood memories with your school or college friends on Facetime?

Spend quality time with your family - Discuss and share household duties with your spouse, including the kids in the decision-making process. Bring out the carrom board and playing cards deck, schedule game nights and plan your next vacation. Reconnect with your children and talk to them about their worries, their dreams and aspirations. Remember, they are looking to you to understand what to make of these not-so-ordinary times. Teach them well.

Make health a priority again - In our crazy rush towards project deadlines and stellar reviews, the first thing that suffers is our health. Work on building your immunity with good sleep, nutritious food, and exercise. Adidas Training by Runtastic, Nike Training Club and CureFit are some of the popular apps that offer in-home training schedules. YouTube has hundreds of free exercise videos covering everything from yoga routines for beginners to workouts that help strengthen your core. If none of this appeals to you, simply play your favourite Bollywood tunes and groove along!

KonMari your life - Remember that wardrobe overflowing with clothes, the pantry that still has half-finished packets of food from early 2019, and files filled with documents that you have always wanted to organise? Well, there couldn’t be a better time to deep clean your home and simplify your life. Organise your closet and get your finances in order. Plan for the year, research mutual funds and other investment options, and read up on what the experts are saying about the best sectors and companies to invest in in the near future. This is the time to take charge of your financial health.

Pick up a new hobby or revisit an old one - It’s the perfect time to go back to the things you loved doing or better yet, to learn something new. Restart your morning riyaz or pick up your old paintbrushes and paint what you see from your bedroom window. Websites such as Coursera, Udemy, and Skillshare offer short-term courses on pretty much everything under the sun. Learn macrame, sign up for an interior design course or hone your doodling skills.

Cook your worries away - One of the best ways to beat anxiety and feel good about oneself is to get creative in the kitchen. Experiment with recipes, get the kids involved in cooking and make preparing meals a family affair. Drop off a home-cooked meal for an elderly neighbour or volunteer to cook something for the security and maintenance staff in your community who are working overtime. There is nothing that says ‘We care’ more than a fresh, hot meal cooked with love.

Catch up with your favourite TV shows and books - It’s time to catch up on all your favourite movies, Netflix and Hotstar series -- curled up on your sofa with a bowl of peanuts and popcorn. Put your feet up, brew a hot cup of coffee and reacquaint yourself with some literary classics. Read a best-seller or award-winning book on your Kindle or head over to Google Books, Bookish or Smashwords to download books onto your laptop.

Enjoy the silence - With little to no traffic and only the chirping of birds to give you company, it’s time to enjoy the stillness. With most of us having rushed lives packed to the brim with commitments and responsibilities, this is a rare chance to pause, introspect and develop a sense of gratitude.

It’s time for a perspective shift. Instead of viewing the lockdown as something that has been forced upon, view it as a way to connect with those dear to you, to recharge yourself and keep your family and community safe. History is proof that challenging times bring out the best in us. So, go ahead and get creative. Use this time wisely and you will come out of it healthier, rested and ready to take on the world.

Sooner or later, all of this will be behind us and just a distant memory. Because like everything else, this too shall pass.

(The author is a freelance writer)