States were doing well by students, but then came the UGC diktat

Having managed to take a look at the "well thought of" and "considerate" measures taken by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to boost the morale of students, one needs to examine the gift of the circular of July 6. One of the key points in the circular is the direction (read, diktat) that all students in their final year ought to appear for examinations "mandatorily". In consonance with this directive, the kind-hearted Ministry of Home Affairs has published an additional directive to bolster the administrations of universities to conduct these examinations by the end of September. The UGC circular goes on to state that the mode of examinations could either be online or offline or a combination of the two

Our country is on the verge of crossing 1.5 million cases of Covid-19. It is a vagary of the authorities to want to conduct examinations in this situation, be it online or offline. In a nation with a teeming population, imagining large public spaces for the huge number of students and conducting exams while following social distancing norms in the best possible measure seems to be a fairy tale assumption. We cannot overlook the reality of inequalities in infrastructure across states. Those thinking of conducting examinations in the offline mode under these conditions, that too by the end of September, must be living in a fool's paradise.

Can the exams be conducted online then? Reliable and stable internet connectivity in India is a challenge and only a very small percentage of households have such connectivity for such high-stake events like online exams. Hence, examination software applications that work with limited internet connectivity pre- and post-exam and with limited or no connectivity during the exam session are needed. Students should ideally be able to log in, start, and finish their exam session without internet connectivity. Internet connectivity would only be required to download question papers and to upload answers scripts. Both activities could be done a few hours pre- and post-exam on the availability of reliable connectivity. Data security in disconnected mode can be ensured through advanced encryption mechanisms. This approach could ensure the conduct of exams at home and would address the security concerns as well.

To further secure the exam environment, a two-factor authentication would need to be part of the exam software application. A laptop camera and microphone can record the entire exam session. Post-exam, red-flagging can also be done on patterns of suspicious activity. One can add advanced data encryption, leading to zero tampering of data and zero threat of question paper leakage. With data integrity validations at multiple levels, the exam software provider must ensure that there is no compromise on security, even without continuous internet connectivity.

But does the infrastructure exist? A substantial percentage of students, even in urban and semi-urban India are missing out on online classes (requiring high-speed unlimited data for video conferencing). Neither are many able to download videos. Worse, what about the students of Kashmir? Having screamed their lungs out and abrogated Article 370, vowing to make Kashmir an integral part of the country, the authorities have since shut it down since last August, with only 2G telecommunication services prevailing there. As an Indian citizen, I feel that overlooking the clear disadvantage that Kashmiri students would face if the exams were to be conducted online would be sheer apathy and callousness on the part of the government and the UGC. Compounding the already bleak situation is the fact that most of us students are having to grapple with some form of emotional, mental or economic issue which has unexpectedly hit us.

An analysis of the decisions taken by various states on the matter of the examinations held out some hope for students. When the idea of holding exams online and arranging for remedial classes was first mooted, universities started directing their constituent colleges to start conducting online classes and exams immediately, throwing students off balance. After the media highlighted the bizarre state of affairs in colleges of the Kumaun University in Uttarakhand whose students refused to comply with the direction saying that neither were internet facilities available nor were colleges well-prepared to go online, governments across several states took note and did a U-turn on the matter, providing respite for students. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, all students, including final year students, were promoted, with the highest grades they had so far obtained for the current semester as well. Exams were called off in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal due both to the rising Covid-19 curve as well as the infeasibility of the online mode in those states.

Those decisions, coupled with the model of giving 75% weightage to marks obtained in the previous semesters and 25% weightage to marks obtained in the internal assessments conducted by the universities before the colleges shut down, seemed to be the best possible solution to help final-year students to transition smoothly into either higher studies or jobs.

However, with the publication of the July 6 circular by the UGC, the efforts of the state governments may have come to nought. As a student and someone who exercises his vote, I really wish that the Union government would rethink its decision and direct the UGC to stop issuing diktats to states and to consider what’s in the best interest of the students in the current situation.

(The writer is a student of National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam)