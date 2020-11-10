Stronger economy key to closer Indo-US ties

Kamala Harris will become the first ever Vice President of America to have Indian ancestry. Harris has maintained her links with her maternal grandparents and other Indian relatives. In her short speech accepting the people’s verdict, she paid a tribute to her mother and spoke of her with deep gratitude. Her ascent to the Vice Presidency is extraordinary for many reasons, not least because she will be the first woman, and a woman of colour, to occupy that office. It’s a matter of great pride for immigrants from India to see a second-generation Indian-American rise to such great heights in American society.

Harris already had an impressive track record, having been twice elected Attorney General of the largest state of the country, California. Along with President-elect Biden, she is sure to leave a lasting influence on the next administration and US policies.

Does her Indian ancestry mean that Indo-American ties will be closer? Of course not. She is first of all an American citizen, and she will always act in the best interests of her country. She may, in fact, be under pressure to lean the other way, lest she be accused of bestowing undue favours on India.

The prospects for closer Indo-American ties will not depend so much on Harris’ ancestry, as on India’s own economic strength and growth. These ties got an unexpected boost with the signing of the India-US civil nuclear agreement, the background work for which dates back to the hectic iplomatic exchanges that followed the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998.

Incidentally, India recently, before the Biden-Harris result was announced, signed the last of the foundational military agreements with the United States. This was the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). The other three agreements had been signed respectively in 2002, 2016 and 2018. Together, these military agreements increased the “embrace” of the two countries, provided for the sharing of sensitive intelligence and data, including satellite and geo-spatial, geo-magnetic and geodetic data, and also aided in interoperability of forces. Of course, much of the details of these agreements remain classified. But suffice to say, that the latest agreement is a culmination of a process which began two decades ago. India has already increased its military purchases from the US, and to date has bought hardware worth $20 billion from that country in the past 13 years.

The biggest boost was, of course, the signing of the nuclear deal. India was “brought in from the cold,” from being a nuclear pariah, and from being denied uranium fuel by the Nuclear Suppliers Group. It was due to the insistence and championing of India’s cause by the US that the NSG made an exception for India, to be supplied nuclear fuel despite not being a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. How much the signing of the nuclear deal has been beneficial to the US is beyond the scope of this article. But the main point to note, is that the US saw an opportunity in engaging with India due to its rising economic clout. India’s economic size reached $1 trillion in 2006, $2 trillion in 2014 and is now closing in on $3 trillion.

Bilateral goods trade with the US is worth more than $100 billion dollars presently. The rising and sizeable middle class is attractive to both investors and American consumer companies. On its part, India’s software industry has played a crucial role in the American economy. These exports are about $120 billion and growing. Due to these services exports, India enjoys a trade surplus of nearly $30 billion with the US. This is in sharp contrast to the annual $45 billion trade deficit with

China, which is mostly about manufactured goods. It is only India’s economic strength, its growing middle class with increasing purchasing power which will induce America to deepen collaboration. Of course, India is also seen as a counterweight to China, a factor certainly in America’s strategic calculations. For its part, India has started importing crude oil from the US. It has also promised to import $40 billion worth of liquified natural gas from the US in the coming year. The feasibility of higher imports from the US depends on stronger domestic growth in India. Only then can it have the leverage to ask for a higher quota of H-1B visas needed for software exports.

The incoming administration of Biden-Harris will be bogged down in battling Covid-19, and reviving the economy. It will continue the somewhat hostile stance with China. As such, since early 2018, the Americans have turned more protectionist, raising tariffs on all kinds of imports, which have affected India’s exports, too. Hence, an increased and deeper relationship with India is contingent more on India’s own domestic economic performance. Only stronger growth, more openness and economic reforms will get the Americans more favourably disposed towards India.

(The writer is an economist and Senior Fellow, Takshashila Institution) (Syndicate: The Billion Press)