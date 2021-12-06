Sycophancy weakens our democracy

Democracy is deceptively simple in both form and appearance, but it is intricate and complex in its real-life manifestation. The fact of the matter is that democracy when wrongly practised becomes worse than dictatorship or totalitarianism. Its essence will be lost if not handled with sensitivity.

As a nation, we take pride in proclaiming that ours is the largest democracy in the world. Though this is a plausible affirmation, the real danger lies in our perpetuating certain wrong practices and corrupting the very soul of democracy.

Sycophancy is one such practice, defiling the sanctity of democracy.

Sycophancy is defined as ‘obsequious behaviour towards someone important in order to gain advantage’. The tendency to flatter someone in power, and do things normally considered demeaning to human dignity with the ulterior motive of pleasing someone in authority is one of the most obnoxious sights to see. That this is done by the ones believed to be educated and cultured makes it utterly repulsive. In doing so, the dignity of the sycophant is compromised, which is the very negation of a democratic way of life.

Recently, a video surfaced showing a District Collector touching the feet of the Chief Minister of the state. Some eyebrows were raised, but the matter was forgotten soon.

Bureaucrats touching the feet of ministers, helping the master with his shoes, opening the door of the car when the boss wants to get in or out, etc., are regular sights.

Some might argue that it is part of our culture. Sorry, it’s not. Showing reverence to elders and gurus by touching their feet may be justified, if it is voluntary and done with no ulterior motive. It is a hallowed Indian tradition to show respect to elders and receive their blessings. It is not a hypocritical act to curry favour with someone powerful.

Public functions often show the way sycophancy operates both openly and subtly. The amusing part of it is the way the boss seems to enjoy all the attention. Gradually, s/he not only enjoys it but begins to also expect it. If someone does not care to show such servility, there is every chance that that person will face his/her wrath sooner or later.

Sycophancy can also come in the shape of orderlies. Both civil servants and police officers occupying high positions have a retinue of servants to do their bidding. This is a colonial vestige and smacks of slavery and involuntary sycophancy.

Police-escort for certain functionaries is yet another farcical exercise that we witness with a mixture of amusement and derision. Red beacons and sirens were stopped mercifully some years ago. Blaring sirens and stopping the traffic for VIP movement is another display of their importance. What a sham! Such things do not happen in mature democracies. There, ministers even travel incognito.

The title or prefix ‘Hon’ble’, for instance, is absolutely out of tune with a democracy. Terms like ‘Your Lordship’, ‘His Excellency’, ‘His Grace’, etc., used in both judicial and religious contexts are all reminiscent of a slavish mindset. Modern democracy cannot countenance such primitive practices.

We were hoping that all these practices would end when we become a mature democracy. Our experience, however, is that sycophancy has assumed a national character and is well-entrenched as truly ethnic and acceptable. It has become a part and parcel of our culture.

Is sycophancy harmless? It’s not entirely so. For instance, there are some people who perfect the art of sycophancy to enviable heights. Egoistic bosses will be bowled over easily. The shallower the master, the easier it is to flatter him.

Ask anyone practising these things. They do it because that’s how it is usually done. They do it to please the master, with the ulterior aim of getting some favour. They take comfort in the belief that it would do them some good. At least, it will not endanger their prospects. That would obviously mean that people do these things not because they are happy or willing to do it. Perhaps they will be cursing the recipient of their sycophantic genuflections even as they seem to be paying obeisance to him/her. Look at the hollowness of it all!

The flip-side of a culture of sycophancy is that honest people who do not want to enact this charade will soon be in the bad books of the master. Such innocent mortals suffer in this murky situation. Their merit or efficiency would not count, thereby demoralising the really capable hands. That certainly ill-behoves a modern nation.

The centrality of citizens and their dignity should not be negotiable in a true democracy. Sycophancy is nothing but hypocrisy glorified to feed the grandiose delusions of those in power. Obviously, it flies in the face of an authentic democracy.

(The writer is Director, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, Udupi)

