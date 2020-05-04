Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

As we step into the third phase of the lockdown and even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with lives and livelihoods in most parts of the world, several questions are still far from settled.

We, of course, know that there is no vaccine or cure as of now. Experiences from different countries have also taught us that early testing and then isolating or quarantining people afflicted with the disease along with ‘contact tracing’ and ‘social distancing’ do help in restricting the spread. ‘Flattening the curve’ is needed for three reasons. It prevents the medical system from being overwhelmed by the surge of critically ill patients requiring ICU care with ventilator (in acute short supply all over the globe) support on any given day. In addition, by delaying the process, a country buys critical time to better prepare to fight the silent and invisible enemy. Third, more time enables the country to know the unfolding hot spots or clusters to focus on.

We also know that people who do not show any significant symptoms (‘asymptomatic’) can be carriers of the virus and can transmit it to others, especially to more vulnerable people like senior citizens and those with pre-existing health issues. Hence, even with social distancing and staying at home, some spread of the disease and even death is inevitable. With ‘herd immunity’ -- when a sufficiently large number of people get infected and cured, thereby developing some degree of immunity -- the spread of the disease would naturally slow down. People with proven immunity (which anti-body tests are expected to reveal) can then safely go back to work. But this is a long-drawn process, and at enormous human cost.

At the same time, no one knows how long this ‘natural vaccination’ would remain effective. There are even conflicting reports about the distance (from 1 metre to 3 metres or more) that the virus can spread by discharge of droplets. Hence, wearing a mask is now being declared a must, though initially it was not the case. The problem is that this is a really novel virus and it would take many more months of research to reveal all the mysteries surrounding it.

It is even possible that if and when a vaccine is developed, say, after a year or so, the virus would have mutated so much that the vaccine proves largely ineffective against the new mutated one. Testing is not fool-proof either. COVID-19 tests can sometimes give wrong results, both false positive and false negative. Some test kits (made in China) have been found to be faulty. But in the absence of anything better (vaccines, cures), we have to depend on tests, even if they are not entirely trustworthy. Also, there are multiple alternative tests (blood test, swab tests, test within a week of contact, test after a week, anti-body test) which can be performed on the same individual to minimise errors. Of course, resource constraints would not allow testing everyone. Testing will have to be reserved for all people manning essential services and those showing symptoms or randomly selected people in hotspots.

Is lockdown of selected districts with manifestations of the virus (while withdrawing lockdown from districts with no known cases) a better option than quarantining only ‘hotspots’ or ‘clusters’ with more severe outbreak of the disease? Given the impossibility of stopping inter-district movement of people – unless there is total quarantine of the most affected district(s) by police/military and total stoppage of transportation (including trains and buses) across districts -- it is not practical. Logistically, it may be easier to quarantine a badly affected cluster (like say, the Dharavi slum).

Balancing lives saved against saving livelihoods is a trade-off which would become tougher, the longer the nationwide lockdown continues. The elected political leaders would have to take the call by weighing the risks in terms of additional lives lost involved in relaxing lockdowns against the risks of plunging millions of people into unemployment and loss of income. No amount of cash transfers, income supplements, free food grains and fiscal and monetary stimulus – especially given the tardy implementation mechanisms -- would be able to compensate the huge economic losses. But then, it should also be emphasised that without shutdown, many thousands of people would die and many people, including migrant workers (except the most desperate poor), would not want to return to unsafe workplaces. That, too, would make the economy collapse. Hence, the so-called trade-off may be a false one, to a large extent.

It is highly likely that in the coming weeks and months, there will be lots of forward and backward movements (as the virus appears in new hotspots, especially when domestic and international travel resume) in policy and strategies to combat the enemy. The approach would have to be incremental and cautious so that repeated total shutdowns can be avoided. Nothing hurts economic activities, investment and jobs than the possibility of repeated sudden closures of business.

In the absence of vaccines and cures, how is the disease going to die down? The likely scenario is that with each relaxation of lockdown, there will be fresh waves of infection, but each time the severity would be less than before as more and more people join the ‘herd immunity’ ring. Also, the system would be better prepared to handle the new medical cases as time passes.

As a pandemic expert put it, “The virus would set the timeline, not us. We have to simply adjust our strategies.”

(The author is a former Professor of Economics, IIM, Calcutta and Cornell University, US)