Teachers: Step up to the challenge of online teaching

With schools and colleges closed indefinitely, a viable alternative to classroom teaching has to be evolved. When face-to-face classrooms are not possible, online teaching, especially for higher classes, is an obvious option. Technology, that we have come to increasingly rely on, has an uncanny propensity to make life’s challenges easier or more complicated based on who handles it. This is true of online teaching as well.

Teachers have a new challenge before them. They need to learn the ropes of this technological pathway and update their skills in order to fulfil their role as effective teachers. Teachers who are unwilling to learn will find themselves rendered redundant. So, this is a question of a teacher’s professional survival.

In the Indian context, where technology is still a far cry for a large chunk of our student population and teachers can only record their teaching and send it by email to the students. This is likely the scenario in a vast majority of our schools. Students who have no facilities at home are likely to participate in these classes at some common facilities available in their villages and towns.

Even assuming that a group of students with access to devices or tools participate in live online teaching from home, the teacher cannot interact with students with the same ease as in the traditional classroom. In other words, a virtual classroom will not be the same as a real classroom. Technology has its limitations.

Let’s assume at this stage that teachers will be recording their lessons for students to study at their own convenient place. Perhaps this will be the most feasible option in the present circumstances. Let us proceed with this assumption.

Teachers will have no students sitting in front of them to get feedback or get a sense of how their teaching is being received. To imagine a class and emote as if a class is in front of you is not easy. One has to rely entirely on

the subject one handles in order to emote appropriately. This needs tremendous effort, which is yet another challenge. Thus online teaching is a new ball game altogether.

In a real classroom situation, a capable teacher can sense how the lesson is being received by sheer eye-contact with the students. With experience, the teacher can establish that ‘connect’ and sense an instant, non-verbal feedback from students. Teachers move on by checking at intervals through brief questions, and brain-teasers to ensure that the students are on the same page. In the online teaching scenario, we have no scope to get such instant feedback, but an imaginative teacher will use his or her intuition and clarify certain doubts that one can anticipate from students.

Online teaching requires more effort in terms of preparation than conventional teaching. We need to exercise precision in thinking and economy in words. Clarity is the proverbial hallmark of a teacher, whatever the mode of teaching. So, one should be loud enough to be heard clearly.

The teacher’s voice, modulation, pause, emphasis on certain words or statements etc are all essential elements here. The body language of the teacher, including one’s gestures, facial expression, relaxed appearance establishes an instant ‘connect’ with the students.

Teachers should build their confidence by practising in front of their colleagues. Peer review of lessons will be a useful method to improve one’s presentation skills. Teachers should be open to constructive criticism in order to improve.

The board (black or green) should be used judiciously, with other teaching-aids. Power points are okay, but displaying large chunks of text on the screen is best avoided. Bullet points are always useful, and they can be displayed as the lesson progresses using the ‘drop-down’ option. This helps the teacher too, to refresh the key elements of the lesson.

Students cannot imagine a class without a teacher, and hence the teacher should be visible throughout the lesson. The image of a passionate teacher on the screen will

be an inspiration to any student.

Timely assignments and projects based on the topics covered is another facet to be carefully planned and executed by teachers. This is needed not only to ensure attendance in classes but also to enable effective learning.

Yet another challenge for teachers is their exposure to parents and others. The classroom was always the teacher’s kingdom, rarely overseen by others, but in the present scenario, there is visibility and transparency. A teacher’s mannerisms and weaknesses in terms of language, factual correctness might be magnified by those who are keen to find fault with teachers. Let them have some fun at our expense. Teachers should learn to take it in their stride. When anyone attempts a new skill, a few slips here and there are certainly pardonable. However, we must try our best to be up-to-date in terms of our subject knowledge and pedagogy.

We, the teaching community should approach online teaching with seriousness to ensure that we win the confidence of the students. Let us not allow it to become a poor substitute for regular face-to-face teaching. We need to find ways and means to improve online teaching and make it an effective alternative, as it will be the ‘new normal’ for some time. We should go ahead with confidence and hope. Teachers are still the hope of the new generation of students.

(The writer is Director, Little Rock Indian School, Udupi)