The ‘Amrit Kaal’ mirage

In her presentation of Budget 2022-23, Nirmala Sitharaman gave publicity to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by proclaiming that we have entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the 25 years leading up to independent India at 100. We are faced in the present day with a litany of issues — unemployment, inflation, hunger, declining incomes of all categories of citizens except the super-rich, to name only a few. Talk of ‘Amrit Kaal’ in such circumstances is to make a mockery of the people and our situation.

Let me turn to the more substantial aspects of the Budget. The visions articulated by the Finance Minister included promoting digital economy and fintech, technology-embedded development, etc., as is seen from taxing crypto assets, starting a digital university to offer “world-class” education at a time when educational standards are declining steadily in our public educational institutions — secondary and higher education — thanks to the pitiable infrastructure facilities, acute shortage of teachers, coupled with inadequate capabilities of the general lot of teachers, and digitally-handicapped rural students.

The obsession of the Modi government with everything ‘one’ (one nation, one election, etc.,) has led to the slogan ‘one class, one TV channel’. A laudable idea, though it will take considerable time to implement it, what with inadequate power supply and related issues in the rural side.

The presently available 12 TV channels are to be raised to 200 channels to provide supplementary education in schools. Lofty promises again, but is their implementation in a time-bound fashion assured? I am not optimistic. For when the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and its implementation was announced with much fanfare last year in the Budget, with provision for centralised funding of research grants, etc., it was hoped that all the grandiose ideas would be implemented. But they are yet to become a reality. For the Modi government, a purpose was served: on paper, the earlier education policy had been replaced. That is all.

There is no mention of the NEP and its implementation in Budget 2022-23. The allocation for education has gone up from this year’s Budget Estimates of Rs 93,224 crore to Rs 1,04,278 crore, about Rs 11,000 crore. The spending on education as a percentage of GDP continues to languish around 3%, still a far cry from the 6% that has been touted since the 1990s.

The present Budget talks of recognising five higher education institutions as Centres of Excellence with an allocation of Rs 250 crore to each of them. Hopefully, the parameters for such recognition will take into account their years of existence as HEIs, their academic standing in terms of national and international recognition. Their selection should be made in a transparent manner by an independent group of experts, not on the basis of the institution’s proximity to the powers-that-be and their ideological proclivities.

The health sector is another area that should have received maximum attention. Though the FM made a mention of the importance of mental health, the actual allocation is a marginal increase of less than Rs 1,000 crore – from Rs 85,915 crore (Revised Estimates, 2021-22) to Rs 86,606 crore. This is disappointing as the allocated amount is grossly inadequate to take up the myriad activities under the banner of health. In comparison, budgetary support for the IT and Telecom sector has been increased from Rs 53,108 crore this year to Rs 79,887crore for 2022-23.

There are many areas that have been neglected in Budget 2022-23. Notable among them is rural development, which has actually seen a decline from the revised estimate of Rs 2,06,948 crore this year to Rs 2,06,293 crore for 2022-23. No wonder farmers’ unions have criticised the government as showing an “attitude of revenge” against them for their year-long agitation against the farm laws. Sadly, there is no mention of doubling farmers’ income, as promised earlier.

The salaried middle-class is disappointed. Reeling under the impact of rising inflation, they deserved some relief, perhaps by way of reduction in tax rates. Budget 2022-23 is going to heighten inequality.

Though the Finance Minister has defended the Budget saying that jobs would flow from the proposed infrastructure development projects, unemployment levels are and will remain high. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), urban unemployment in January 2022 shot up to 7.2% from the December 2021 figure of 6.2%.

A government obsessed with growth, but not its quality, is continuing with its neo-liberal policies. It may be recalled that the BJP used to criticise the budgets presented by the UPA regime under Manmohan Singh as ones that encouraged a “jobless growth”. It is now the Modi government’s turn to face the same criticism. It will need to bring about some much-needed correction to ensure growth with equity, humanity and justice. Will it?

(The writer is a former

Professor of Political Science, Bangalore University, and

former Senior Fellow, ICSSR, New Delhi)