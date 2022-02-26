The loss of innocence

I spend time occasionally with children studying in a local government primary school. The school is co-educational. It is an Urdu medium school for grades 1-5. Needless to add, given the fact that Urdu, a beautiful language facing rapid extinction, is predominantly spoken only by Muslims, all the children in this school are Muslims.

One of the few comprehensive surveys of government Urdu schools was done by Akshara Foundation over a decade ago. The survey has brought out starkly the economic background of the children who attend such schools. Out of the 32,823 children enrolled in Urdu schools in Bengaluru at the time of the survey, 45% lived in asbestos sheet-covered houses, 36% in kuchha structures, 14% in concrete structures, and 5% in huts. About 70% had an average family size of 4-6 members, 44% of households reported casual labour as the occupation of the breadwinner, 28% did not have any ration card — the majority of the remaining had yellow (BPL) ration cards. Not much would have changed between the time of the survey and now. If at all, things are likely to have worsened.

Thus, the kids who attend the school which I visit are from the lowest strata of society. Children of domestic maids, vegetable vendors, autorickshaw drivers. They attend school for the mid-day meal as also for the very many subjects they are taught — Urdu, Kannada, English, Math and Social Studies. They are lovely kids — innocent, enthusiastic, playful, eager, and some are bright. Very many of them are girls.

Cloth for stitching two pairs of uniforms is given by the government. Blue salwar and blue checked top for the girls and blue shorts and blue checked shirt for the boys. Very few can, however, afford to get the uniforms stitched. The cloth remains unstitched. Very few children consequently attend school in uniform.

Every one of the girls wears a hijab, the odd boy sports a skull cap. They wear the hijab because they come from conservative families. It is the only way their families would agree to send them to school. They wear the hijab because they are too young to decide otherwise. Some of these kids, when they grow older, may choose not to wear the hijab.

Most of us follow a particular faith because we are born in a family subscribing to that particular faith. Very few learn about their faith. Very few read and understand the holy scriptures of their faith even after they grow up. We live our lives attempting to adhere to the rituals of the faith — and die in the hope that we have lived our lives as per the dictates of the faith.

These kids wear the hijab because their parents believe that wearing the hijab is prescribed by the Quran. The act of wearing the hijab is a matter of faith for these families. They are not wearing the hijab to make a statement. They have been wearing the hijab since they joined the school. Nobody had objected to it till now.

The police landed in the school a few days back. They had come to enforce the Karnataka government’s ban on the hijab. These are kids aged between 5-12 years. One feels for these kids who have been thrown in the eye of the storm. One feels for these schoolchildren who had been confronted by the police asking them to remove their hijabs. One can only imagine the confusion and trauma of these kids — the loss of innocence as it were. Raised up to believe that the hijab is ordained, they are now being asked to remove it. If the purpose of prescribing uniform for schoolchildren is to ensure ‘uniformity’, one cannot get more ‘uniform’ children than these — socially, culturally, economically, they are the same. The honourable court is seized of the legality of the government ban and will decide on it.

One feels for the families who wish to provide education for their children — and in effect hope that the lives of their children will be better than theirs. Families will now have to make a choice between providing education for their children and their faith. And the answer is not too difficult to fathom — faith will win any day, every day. These children will not be able to afford private education. These children will necessarily move to madrassas and miss out on formal education. And the loss will be entirely of the society at large. As has been said, education after all seeks not only to make a child aware of her culture and history, but also to equip her to deal with society, earn a livelihood, and effectively participate in the affairs of the nation.

(The writer is a former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs)