The making of the Constitution needs a critical reading

The Constitution of India came into effect 72 years ago envisaging a liberal democracy in India, and has stood the test of time. The enactment of the Constitution was a culmination of three years of deliberations in the Constituent Assembly. These deliberations were recorded in 12 volumes and are referred by constitutional courts to navigate the murky waters of interpretation as well as studied by constitutional law scholars.

While the Constituent Assembly (CA) debates succinctly represent the idea of India and the path that the founding mothers (though only 15 in number) and fathers decided for this country, they are not meant to be read uncritically. The Assembly has been criticised for its elite composition and lack of representative character in terms of indirect election of the members. Yet, we bestow upon the CA sanctity and a presumption that it drafted the Constitution with absolute moral correctness.

These deliberations are meant to be read along with documents that highlight the political landscape of that time. The idea is to highlight that the Assembly was not oblivious to the context and engaged in political compromises.

For instance, Article 48 of the Constitution that calls for the State to endeavour to bring in prohibition of cow slaughter was proposed by Pandit Thakur Dass Bhargava and Seth Govind Das to be included in the fundamental rights chapter. Interestingly, the arguments for it were based more on agrarian and economic reasoning as opposed to religious/cultural.

Opposing this proposal, Syed Muhamad Saadulla remarked that the economic argument was a mere veil to mask religious viewpoints. The inclusion of a prohibition on cow slaughter, therefore, as a directive principle is often referred to as back-door entry.

Similarly, Article 344, deferring the question of national language for 15 years, was another compromise that reflects the limitations of the Assembly.

In a country as divided as India at the time of Independence, ensuring consensus was a distant idea. India had fundamental disagreements over religious, national and linguistic identities. After the 1945 Shimla Conference, Jinnah famously stated that the Congress stood for a united India whereas his Muslim League stood for Pakistan only.

Constitution-making is also influenced by pre-constitutional negotiations like the Nehru Report, 1928, which mirrors the parliamentary system, fundamental rights and directive principles ultimately adopted by the CA. The Muslim League rejected the Nehru Report. If India had not gone through Partition and the Muslim League had had a significant voice in the CA, the possibility of adoption of the Nehru Report and inclusion of Article 48 would have been bleak. Thus, every decision of the CA is layered with multiple facets of consensus-building and political compromises.

The resolution on Fundamental Rights and Economic Changes that was adopted during the 1931 Karachi Session of the Congress was also an influential pre-constitutional negotiation. It was a result of a compromise between Gandhian and Nehruvian outlooks. Such political compromises are not unique to India. The US Constitution originally protected the African slave trade as a compromise to ensure the participation of Georgia and South Carolina.

There are other aspects that ought to be looked at, such as the dominance of certain members in Constitution-making. It is widely believed that the Preamble to the Constitution is primarily based on ‘The Objectives Resolution, 1946’, introduced by Jawaharlal Nehru in the first session of the Assembly. But Aakash Singh Rathore’s recent work, Ambedkar’s Preamble, builds a concrete case and bestows the credit for the Preamble on Babasaheb Ambedkar solely. Rathore argues that Ambedkar exercised massive discretion in the Drafting Committee, and the Preamble is Ambedkarite, both procedurally and substantively.

Even the first amendment made by the CA (continuing as provisional Parliament) was pushed through because of an external agreement, the Nehru-Liaquat Pact. Under the pact, India and Pakistan agreed to curtail speech that may affect friendly relations with foreign states. This manifested in Article 19(2) vide the first amendment of the Constitution.

While post-adoption law-making and Constitution-making are undoubtedly different, the fundamental principle of reading documents influencing Constitution-making and amendments by the same body call for a critical reading rather than granting the founders immunity. At the same, India must give due reverence to the Constituent Assembly for the formidable achievement. For it is this balance of forbearance and freedom on which it stands.

