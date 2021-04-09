The nowhere children of Covid-19 pandemic

The story of Ekalavya in the Mahabharata best describes the modern concept of online classes for students. Child of a hunter belonging to the tribal class, the one ambition of this son of the forest was to learn the art of archery from that great teacher and warrior, Dronacharya. But, knowing that his tribal status would not permit this, he fashioned a statue of the teacher for inspiration and listened to the long-distance lectures delivered by an invisible mentor through his own powers of concentration. These virtual lessons, which proved more valuable than a real forest classroom, made Ekalavya a better pupil than the great Arjuna himself, which prompted the guru to demand the thumb of his right hand as “gurudakshina,” so that the Pandava prince would have no rival.

I am relating this story not as a critique of the caste system or to prove the deception of Dronacharya. This episode from an ancient text defines a learning system that is very much in vogue today in many countries as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The online classroom has become the most potent communicating tool for teachers in schools, colleges and universities.

When Covid-19 hit our world with its savage intensity over a year ago, the first precaution that was called for was the prevention of large gatherings of people since this was a disease that spread through touch and proximity. In India, like in several other countries, students were made to attend virtual classes while schools and colleges shut down. Now, one year on, these countries can take stock of the situation and find out the benefits and drawbacks of such learning. Especially among younger learners who are still in primary, middle and high school years.

If they do, they will find the results shocking, especially when they find the brutal impact of Covid-19 on young adolescents of 10 to 20 years. The relentless circumstances have compelled these children to live in a state of isolation and anxiety during these last 12 months. Deprived of their friends, classmates, teachers and the familiar school routine, many of these children have retreated into a cocoon of fear and helplessness, not knowing how to cope with this new way of life.

Online learning is not as easy as it sounds. Staring into a monitor for long hours is a terrible strain for both teacher and pupil. But there is no escape. The alternative of exposing children to crowded classrooms and playgrounds comes with its own risks.

The pandemic has also changed the methodology of teaching itself. Virtual communication cannot replace the comfort of human contact. If a teacher is imaginative, she can compensate the loss by innovative and creative alternatives. This may be possible in countries where classes are small and resources large. In India, it has been a tall order to conduct online classes for children who do not have the necessary infrastructure for such learning, by teachers who were not trained in such methods of teaching. In rural areas, the situation is worse, with poor electricity and no connectivity.

Barring the small number of kids attending exclusive schools, it must be the same in the ghettos of rich countries as well. According to UNICEF, young adults, who constitute 16% of the world’s population, have been ruthlessly affected by Covid-19 and its harsh realities. Wearing of masks, distancing themselves from their peers, deprived of social contact, and not knowing when all this will end, have taken a heavy toll on them. It is for teachers and parents now to create an environment of safety and wellbeing to ensure that this generation does not grow up with the scars of the pandemic.

In a country like India, where mental health has never been a priority for government spending, it is up to the Centre and the states to invest wisely now on programmes that will prevent alcoholism, drug abuse and suicidal tendencies among teenaged children affected by the fall-out of Covid-19.

The immediate responsibility of parents cannot be underestimated in this regard. They should make sure that a child deprived of school, teachers and friends gets more companionship at home. Talking to them and engaging them in various chores at home or involving them in community programmes and group activities in sterile conditions outside should take the edge off their fears and apprehensions about this new normal which is anything but normal. The pandemic has disturbed countries and societies beyond words. But the way in which it has hurt children is its cruellest jab. As responsible adults, we can at least soften the blow even if we cannot ward it off completely.

The five Pandavas formed a happy family, whereas Ekalavya was a lonely child. But even a dumb statue made of mud gave him the companionship and courage to learn the art of archery and excel in it too. There is a lesson to learn from this story.