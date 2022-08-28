Time to take a page out of Delhi book

It was rather ironic that when The New York Times was featuring how Delhi was overhauling its education system and fixing its schools, Bengaluru schools were in the news for skipping the national anthem! There can be no excuse for disrespecting India’s national symbols or ignoring the state government’s mandate to instil nationalism among students. However, why is there such a vast difference in the approach to overhauling government schools in Delhi and Karnataka?

Not too long ago, Delhi’s 2,400-odd government schools had a reputation for decrepit buildings, mismanagement, demotivated teachers and a lack of functioning toilet facilities. Filthy bathrooms and heated ceilings in summer made attending school a nightmare. Absentee teachers, who mostly spent their time knitting sweaters whenever present in class, populated Delhi government schools, better known for their dismal results in the school leaving examinations.

Delhi committed crores of rupees to overhaul its schools, design new curriculum, and focus on improving day-to-day operations. Used to a stagnant system, school committees and teacher groups were provided a platform to air their concerns, hire teachers, seek budgetary sanctions, make new purchases and undertake repairs. Training sessions were held for the existing lot of 13,000 odd teachers who were encouraged to build personal equations with students and to find out if they had problems at home. Teachers were even deputed for advanced training at world-class institutions in London and Singapore.

Also Read | Now, Karnataka schools body flags corruption, writes to PM

Results improved with students securing 100 per cent results in their school leaving examinations. Rundown classrooms, falsified records and stinking toilets gradually began to be replaced with new classrooms, laboratories, tracks for athletics and a newly developed curriculum. Private companies were enlisted to clean schools, retired defence personnel were hired as caretakers, freeing up principals for academic work. Student-teacher ratios improved and schools now had a surplus of students seeking admissions. Although a work in progress, Delhi’s education system seems to be working with other state governments, like Telangana and Tamil Nadu, wanting to adopt the ‘Delhi model’.

Karnataka’s Department of Primary and Secondary Education oversees 44,615 government primary schools and 5,240 government high schools providing education to 50 lakh students. Of these, Bengaluru Urban has 1,403 schools while Bengaluru Rural has 1,203. A ‘School Development & Monitoring Committee’ (SDMC) to ensure the development of each school has been instituted. The principal is appointed the secretary of the SDMC and is expected to ensure community ownership and participation in education with nine membership positions reserved for parents of children studying in that school.

When I visited two remote schools in the Doddaballapura taluk of Bengaluru Rural district — government higher primary school in Beedikere village and another at Shivapura — both conducting classes from primary classes to standard VIII, 80 odd enthusiastic students in each school were all eager to work in the computer laboratory. In the heartland of Doddaballapura taluk, surrounded by fields, accessed by a narrow macadam road with no traffic for miles around, principal M H Mangala Kumari was leading a team of five teachers with infectious enthusiasm.

Not so long ago, classes meant students had to gather under a neem tree to study, before a company located in the Doddaballapura industrial belt provided funding under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme and donated classrooms with green boards, a computer laboratory, a dining hall where midday meals are served and a multi-purpose auditorium, and a neat toilet block.

Rooftop solar panels were installed to cater to the lighting and power needs of the computer laboratory, students’ play area, water purifiers and kitchen equipment. Significantly, the teaching staff was made responsible for the upkeep of these facilities. Fortuitous circumstances had made the schools a role model of sorts with parents queuing up for admissions like Delhi.

But what about the rest of the schools in Karnataka? The SDMC policy notwithstanding, the zing is missing in Karnataka. Despite an increased allocation for education from 11% to 12% for the 2022-23 period, it required funding from a corporate benefactor to ensure the infrastructure needs of the two schools in Doddaballapura taluk. Even now, refresher course material, soft skill training, happy and mindfulness training, telling stories to friends, listening to each other, and connecting with nature are other ideas waiting to be borrowed from Delhi government schools.

Education is fast proving to be an election-winning issue. But it would be wrong to hold the future of our young generation to ransom.

All good ideas must be welcomed, studied and adopted irrespective of political affiliation. The future of India’s younger generation is too precious to be sacrificed at the altar of competitive politics.

(The writer is former Executive Director and Member, Board of Directors, BEML)