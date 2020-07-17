Triumph of marks over mettle

“Marks are stark reminders of India’s slavish colonial past and a pointer to being an academically third-world country.”

- Nirad C Chaudhary,

Thy Hand, Great Anarch, 1987

Toppers in CBSE/ICSE class X and class XII exams have been regularly getting 500/500 or 600/600 in the past few years! While congratulating them on their performance, one is bound to ask: Is it really possible to get full marks in all subjects? Last year, two ISC (Indian School Certificate) toppers broke that final ceiling as well and got 400/400! This year, Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has got 600/600 in CBSE. How can a student, however brilliant, get 100/100 in descriptive papers like History, English, Political Science, Psychology, etc., subjects in which there may be more than one interpretation, thus more than one answer to a question?

This new trend of over-generous marking is now troubling serious educationists and the general public alike. Have students become “more brilliant” all of a sudden? Or, have the syllabuses and exams been reduced to ridiculous levels?

Whatever the reason, this trend of extremely high scores even in Humanities subjects is alarming. This further encourages rote-learning and cramming. The real objective of education is lost in the vortex of marks and grades. Since everyone cannot get 500, 499 or 498 out of 500, even those getting over 90% marks are feeling left out. Cut-offs for admissions are ridiculously high and even very brilliant students are not getting admission into the colleges and streams of their choice. This charade must end. Our education has become either marks-oriented or caste-based. The decision to pass all students has resulted in awarding unthinkably high marks to everyone.

As a research scholar visiting colleges and varsities in India, I’ve had many opportunities to interact with the ‘brightest’ students who have broken all previous records in marks. But, I’m afraid, I’ve seldom come across truly brilliant students whose brilliance justifies the very high marks they’ve got in their Board exams. Examiners are perhaps helpless as they get orders from their superiors to award marks liberally, but such exceedingly high marks are becoming an albatross around the necks of the students at an impressionable age. This is dangerous. It fosters both a level of complacency and a superiority complex among students. If this trend goes on, there’ll be no way to determine the true mettle of most of the students.

We’re actually playing ducks and drakes with the future of our young students by snowing them under the avalanche of marks. Marks are never the criteria to judge a student’s intelligence, abilities and his/her true worth. It’s time to revamp the whole education system for the collective benefit of all students.

Years ago, Prashant Chandra Mahalanobis, the father of modern Indian statistics, curtly told his friend and the Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru that if the marks system, a legacy of Thomas Macaulay’s colonial education system, wasn’t abolished, India would soon have a crowd of ‘toppers’ sans skills to survive in a competitive world. So very true. Many ‘toppers,’ reckoned only by marks, fade into oblivion. A famous educationist observed once that “Brilliant students with incredibly high marks are often marked out of the race of life, but the so-called ‘sluggish’ ones shine in all spheres of life.”

You’ve examples of renowned journalists like the late Vinod Mehta and Pritish Nandy. The former barely scraped through his BA exams with a third-class degree and the latter is not even a graduate! But they are doyens of English journalism in India. Vinod Mehta once tellingly wrote in The Outlook, the magazine he founded, “I always make it a point not to take a copy editor on his/her high marks in English literature because I myself didn’t get good marks in English at any level, but I ‘reached’ somewhere!” This amply speaks of the abysmal marks-based education system and the products it churns out in droves every year.

The rigmarole of marks, antediluvian syllabuses in all varsities and the rotten system do not let a student blossom in India. Yours truly could not pursue an MA in English literature from any Indian university because he never formally studied English literature till his graduation! He studied Persian, Arabic, Turkish and Sanskrit, considered anathemas to the ‘experts’ in UGC.

The erudite Rahul Sankrityayan, considered the ‘father of Indian travelogue literature’, was never considered fit to teach at any university in India because he didn’t even finish his matriculation, whereas the University of Leningrad appointed him Professor of Indology and neighbouring Sri Lanka appointed him Professor Emeritus at Colombo University and Permanent Head of the Faculty of Buddhism and Pali. It was Nehru who intervened and bent all rules for the polyglot and polymath. Nehru himself was a pass-class graduate in History from Trinity College, Cambridge, but wrote English like a dream.

The point is, one’s abilities and talents are not dependent on marks. Judging a student on the basis of his or her marks will produce a chain of mediocre individuals. We should also collectively understand the futility of marks and get rid of our inveterate obsession with useless grades. Only then can we have individuals with true mettle and not with untrue marks.

When Edward W Said, a founder of the academic branch of post-colonial studies, visited India in 1997, he exhorted students at Delhi University: “Let your intellect guide you through life’s journey, not marks. Marks stifle your cerebral growth and turn you into lifeless robots.”

(The writer is a scholar of Sanskrit and Semitic languages, civilizations and literature.)