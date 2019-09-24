VC choice: new beginning a must

It is refreshing to note that the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C N Aswathnarayan, recently talked of restoring the image of universities in the state and laid down his ideas regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors to improve the image of state universities.

The minister emphasised the need for the VCs enjoying freedom and autonomy in the discharge of their duties. He also put an end to the existing practice of taking away their freedom of going to the press regarding their institutional activities, a gag order, which was resented by retired and some serving VCs.

If one takes a look at the past, it is widely noticed that there were the times when eminent scholars from across the country were invited and appointed as VCs in Karnataka who provided visionary leadership to the universities with even faculty being recruited from outside the state supposedly to maintain high standards in higher education.

It is a pity that only ‘locals’ are nowadays being appointed as VCs, not to talk of the faculty recruitment in universities which reflects a high degree of inbreeding.

Laying down his road map, the minister said that the government would like to bring an amendment to Section 14 of the Karnataka State Universities Act (KSUA, 2000) by discontinuing the practice of appointing search committees as and when positions of VCs fall vacant. He expressed his preference for the government to appoint a permanent committee/commission which would be entrusted with the task of recommending the panel of VCs for the appointment.

The idea needs to be welcomed specially because of the fact as well as the public perception that the academic quality of the members of the search committees has often been the subject matter of discussion.

Additionally, the government has in recent years started appointing serving VCs as members and even chairperson of the search committee, something which was/is a departure from the past tradition.

The Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka has expressed its displeasure over such practices but sadly it has had no impact on the government. Viewed in this sense, the minister’s idea of a permanent committee/commission to appoint VCs sounds attractive. But that calls for an amendment to the Karnataka State Universities Act (2000) to be approved by both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

The contemplated change also requires the approval of the University Grants Commission which has also laid down rules for the appointment of VCs, besides making provision for its own nominee as one of the members of the search committee.

The minister’s idea should be carried forward to a higher plane where the government and chancellor’s nominees in the committee should be done away with.

The new committee should consist of a retired VC of high reputation and integrity as its chairperson, a member of the UGC, a public intellectual of national reputation, a retired civil servant from within the state with experience of handling higher education while in service and a retired judge of the High Court.

The practice of the Syndicate/Executive Council of universities recommending its nominee may be discontinued. Such a committee should be vested with the power to recommend a panel of names for appointment as VC on the basis of unanimity (and not by majority). The appointment of the VC should only be a formality to be done by the governor as the chancellor of universities.

Public domain

It would be in the fitness of things if the higher education minister takes the initiative to facilitate a wider debate involving academicians and retired VCs to discuss threadbare the changes suggested by him.

It is gratifying that the minister has said that the biodata of candidates who aspire for the position of VCs would be put in public domain so that the academia and the larger public would have an idea of their academic quality, experience and standing in the society as a whole.

In order to ensure greater transparency and impartiality in the selection of VCs, the process of selection of names by the committee should be done in an objective manner by giving weightage of 20 marks each to the 1) experience/seniority of the candidates, 2) contribution to teaching and research, 3) administrative experience, 4) capacity for resources mobilisation from UGC and other funding agencies, and 5) for performance in the interview/interaction of the candidate with the Committee, which may be videographed and made available to the public for viewing.

Ranking of candidates should be done in the order of marks obtained by the candidates scrutinised for consideration by the committee, also keeping in mind considerations of social justice. Such a method would ensure transparency and objectivity in the drawing up of the panel.

As noted earlier, the ideas expressed by the higher education minister should be seized as an opportunity to cleanse and strengthen our public universities at a time when they are facing stiff competition from their private counterparts.

(The writer is former professor of Political Science and former dean, faculty of Arts, Bangalore University)