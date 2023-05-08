Vote, Bengaluru

Urban apathy in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, has resulted in alarmingly low voter turnout, posing a challenge for the democratic process. In the 2018 elections, the average turnout in all divisions of Bengaluru was only around 55 per cent.

The IT hub recorded the lowest turnout in the 2013 (62.03 per cent when the state average was 71.83 per cent) and 2018 Assembly elections (55 per cent against the state average of 72.44 per cent). It was the same in many other urban constituencies, including the three in Mysore city.

Voters in cities tend to be more transient and easily distracted when voting. Such voter apathy can also be indicative of the larger malaise in the political system in addition to the personal attitudes and inclinations of urbanites. The core question that needs addressing is: why is there urban apathy, and what does it take to make the urban middle class realise the importance of voting? Even India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, recently reflected on the magnitude of the problem. Such apathy, a common trend across the country and in many parts of the world, poses serious challenges and dilemmas.

Cynicism about politicians and the political system is a major factor. Part of the disinterest is due to apprehensions about the quality of the candidates in the fray, along with corruption, bad governance, and a larger sense of disillusionment. Disregard for manifesto pledges and a trust deficit can also be factors. Many studies have shown that urbanites do not vote because they are ‘just not interested.’ The internet and social media could have also contributed to this sense of disinterest.

Many urbanites do not vote in Bengaluru because they do not see elections as facilitating meaningful change. In Karnataka, unlike other states, high levels of political violence or voter fatigue cannot be used as a reason for keeping voters away on election day. According to many civil activists, the problem has less to do with apathy and more to do with missing voter names from the electoral rolls in some cases. They also raise the issue of bogus voters, or phantom voters, on the electoral rolls. Hence, voter apathy can also be a reflection of the credibility of the electoral rolls. These systemic issues need to be seriously addressed.

Intra-state and inter-state migrations also account for low voter turnout on election day, as many of them go to their home towns to exercise their franchise. It is necessary to ensure a continuous voter registration process so that voters do not necessarily have to go back to where they are registered as voters. The culture of weekend getaways in Bengaluru has also taken its toll on election day. Hence, the Election Commission has decided to hold elections this time on a Wednesday, with the hope that voter turnout will be higher in Bengaluru. The challenge is to get the middle and upper middle classes to vote.

Voter apathy has been a challenge in many developed countries too. For example, residents in the major cities of the US typically average 5–15 per cent less voter turnout than those in suburban areas. Voter turnout has hovered between 43 per cent and 57 per cent in the US presidential and midterm elections since the 1980s, far lower than in other western democracies like France, where it touches 80 per cent.

In countries like Austria, Australia, and Belgium, voter turnout often reaches almost 90 per cent. At the other end of the spectrum, Ireland has one of the lowest average turnout levels in Western Europe.

Voter apathy continues to be democracy’s unresolved dilemma. Lower voter turnout has significant political and policy consequences. One option could be to identify mobilisation strategies and public policies that can help increase voter turnout. Often, a high-decibel campaign in an urban area like Bengaluru can turn out to be a damp squib on election day.

The prevailing political culture, along with systemic challenges, has contributed to urban voter apathy. Voter education and some focused interventions will be required. An increase in voter registration has not necessarily resulted in higher voter turnout in urban areas. Hence, elections ought to become a part of one’s identity and consciousness. An active and vibrant electorate is a necessary sine qua non for a healthy democracy. High levels of voter apathy can erode checks and balances, accountability, and the rule of law. Abstaining from the elections can only make matters worse. The puzzle of urban voter apathy has to be continuously addressed and nurtured.

(The writer is a professor, Christ (deemed to be) University, Bengaluru.)