What the Law of Wasted Efforts tells you

Muthiah Muralidharan, the Sri Lankan cricketer and one of the greatest bowlers in the history of international cricket, bowled a total of 44,039 balls in the 133 Test matches he played and took 800 wickets, giving him an average of one wicket for every 55 balls! Does this piece of statistics discourage aspiring cricketers from taking up bowling and turn to batting instead? On a lighter note, it could, after watching the pyrotechnics of batsmen in the IPL.

While Muralidharan had a high strike rate, other successful bowlers didn’t strike it that rich. Bowlers know that they cannot take a wicket off every ball but still keep bowling over after over, trying to lure the batsmen into making a mistake. Marvan Atapattu, another talented Sri Lankan, but a batsman, had a torrid start to his Test career. Atapattu scored five ducks in his first six innings and hit the first 100 only after seven years of making his Test debut. Did failure discourage Atapattu into hanging up his boots? He went on to play 90 Tests, and scored 16 centuries in his career.

Abraham Lincoln had many failures and defeats in his life – in business and politics – before becoming US President in 1860 at the age of 51. One of the most prolific inventors of all time and a genius, Thomas Alva Edison, created a tremendous influence on modern life, inventing the incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, the motion picture camera, as well as improving the telegraph and telephone. During the 84 years that he lived, he acquired an incredible 1,093 patents. Edison was also a successful manufacturer and businessman, marketing his inventions to the public. But did you know that Edison made nearly 1,000 attempts at inventing the light bulb. His teachers had given up on him, saying that he was “too stupid to learn anything.”

What was the common thread among these extraordinary individuals? All of them learnt to handle failure, or rejection, before they achieved fame and success. Perhaps their fear of failure kept them focused and they never gave up, unlike many others who believed that a failure was the end of the road for them. Not all human beings can understand and digest this fact, simply because they are influenced by emotions, unlike animals which are driven more by instinct. How many times have we watched on Animal Planet a lion or a cheetah chasing a deer and catching it? We would assume that since the lion is a stronger animal, it is a given that the meek deer has no chance of survival. But did you know that lions succeed only 25% of the time? In other words, they fail in 75% of the time. Does that rate of failure deter them from going hunting again?

Of course, one may still argue that being animals, they don’t understand failure or rejection but keep hunting anyway because it’s a question of survival, and hunger is what goads them to look for food. Many scientists claim that the main reason for this is not hunger but the “Law of Wasted Efforts” that has been built into animals.

An understanding of this law tells us that half of the eggs of fish are eaten and only the other half survive, that half of the baby bears die before puberty, that most of the world’s rain falls in oceans, and most of the seeds of trees are eaten by birds. The fear of failure, which if it turns into a phobia, is called atychiphobia. The anxiety can create self-doubt in the minds of some people about their abilities. Counsellors say that thousands of salespeople that they have met have admitted that that the fear of rejection is more than the actual rejection itself.

Psychologist Dr Fredric Neuman says that only 2% of those sending a resume for a job receive a response from employers, but that is not an argument for giving up. He says, “It is a matter of the odds. Sending in a couple hundred résumés shifts the odds in your favour.”

The law has applicability in other fields, too. Out of 100 term insurance plans that are bought by policyholders for a specific term, there may be only a few death claims, and a majority of them survive the tenure. Does the poor death percentage stop people from buying term insurance? No. In stock markets, too, millions of Robinhood investors open trading accounts with brokers in the hope that making money in trading would be a walk in the park. The fact is, only a miniscule percentage of them make money consistently. Does it deter these wannabees from doing intraday trading or buying options? The law of wasted efforts offers them hope and tells them not to give up.

(The writer is a chartered financial analyst and a former banker; He currently teaches at Manipal Academy of Banking, Bengaluru)

