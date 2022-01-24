Why rights can't be equated with duties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported to have said recently, "In the last 75 years, we only kept talking about rights, fighting for rights and wasting time. The talk of rights, to some extent, for some time, may be right in a particular circumstance, but forgetting one's duties completely has played a huge role in keeping India weak."

This is part of an increased, newfound liking among certain sections to equate fundamental rights with fundamental duties. Invariably, this attempt often wrongly draws their inspiration and attempts to draw legitimacy from the last paragraph of Mahatma Gandhi’s address to the 'Kathiawad Conference' on January 8, 1925 (subsequently reproduced in Young India: 1924-26; Publisher: Triplicane, Madras, 1927, p.479) under the section titled 'My Field of Labour' wherein the relevant paragraph reads:

"Such being my ideal there is room for the Indian States as conceived by me and there is full protection guaranteed to the subjects for their rights. The true source of rights is duty. If we all discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek. If leaving duties unperformed we run after rights, they will escape us like a will of the wisp. The more we pursue them the farther will they fly…."

Ironic as it may seem, Gandhiji in the previous paragraph, while referring to the rulers of the Princely States in the pre-independence era, stresses:

"My duty lies in discovering and employing means by which the nation may evolve the strength to enforce its will. When once the nation is conscious of its strength it will find its own way to make it. That prince is acceptable to me who becomes a prince among his people’s servants. The subjects are the real master. But what is the servant to do if the master goes to sleep? Everything, therefore, is included in trying for true awakening."

Hence, the context was actually the need for the ruler to accept suzerainty of the people and against the ruling princes of the Indian States who while being despots were stooges of the British.

Without any prejudice to the concept of nation, nationalism and nationalists, the approach to equate fundamental rights with fundamental duties and then further postulate the acceptance of the two in the same category as necessary and even reflective of the person’s love for the country needs to be analysed in the larger context of how the concept of fundamental duties crept into the Constitution of India.

Constitution and duties

Fundamental duties were not part of our Constitution that came into effect in 1950. Instead, they crept in during the Emergency as part of the recommendation of a 12-member committee which was appointed after a resolution of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on May 29, 1976.

They owe their origins to the discussion of part of the Sardar Swaran Singh Committee Report which called for “certain fundamental duties and obligations which every citizen owes to the nation, inter-alia, to function in such a manner as to sustain and strengthen the integrity and unity of the nation...." and incorporated into the Constitution along with many other changes as part of the 42nd Amendment — the same amendment which modified the preamble, introduced directive principles and also changed the words "unity of the nation" to "unity and integrity of the nation".

The then chairman of the Law Commission and former Chief Justice of India, in a letter to the Prime Minister, noted about the changes while some of the changes were necessary, "ad hocism is undesirable and adoption of extremist doctrinaire positions is irrelevant and inadvisable".

The attempt to equate fundamental duties with rights is worrying for various reasons, especially when justified by using Gandhiji’s remarks out of context. It is imperative to note that historically, every authoritarian regime and dictatorship — Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini to present-day North Korea — talk about duties to "fatherland" or "motherland" and rights being subservient to duties. Interestingly, the concept of fundamental duties as introduced during the Emergency was inspired by the then USSR — another authoritarian regime.

However, such a comparison of duties and rights is not permissible under our Constitution as its core principles are fundamental rights of the individual and their enjoyment by citizens subject to reasonable restrictions. Subsequent apex court rulings have made it clear that fundamental rights are not absolute.

Hence, the question we should be asking ourselves is, why this increased frequency of grouping them together at this juncture, especially in the context of reduced space for individual rights, and whether the attempt to equate the two, which is constitutionally not permissible, just another passing cloud or the canary in the coal mine with larger implications.

(The writer is an independent researcher and advocate)