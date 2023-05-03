Wrestling with ethics, sprinter?

In the end, one inconsiderate and irresponsible comment has brought to naught the glory she earned for herself and the country, as well as her stature as a sports icon.

I am referring to the comments made by former athlete and chief of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), P T Usha, who showed absolutely no sensitivity or empathy for India’s women wrestlers. The grapplers have been silently protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI's) president, Brij Bhushan Singh, whom they accuse of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Singh is also a BJP member of parliament.

"Wrestlers staging protests on the streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India," Usha told media persons after an IOA executive committee meeting on April 27.

Also Read | Delhi Police yet to record statement of women wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

After being nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in July 2022 by the BJP, Usha was elected president of the IOA later that year. She became the first woman president of the IOA, this time setting a new record outside the tracks.

Her election to the two coveted posts engendered much hope and cheer among India’s sportspersons and sports lovers. Sportswomen, in particular, lauded her election as IOA chief, hoping a woman at the helm would do a world of good to women’s sports in India. More importantly, sportswomen believed a woman would understand their problems better, standing up for them for the same rights and benefits as their male counterparts.

What a letdown and what a shame that the ‘Payyoli Express’, instead of sympathising and empathising with the protesting women wrestlers, said their protests amount to indiscipline and are tarnishing the country’s image (sic).

What does one make of such a reckless reaction? That the grapplers shouldn’t protest and take it all lying down silently? That wrongdoers in power and privilege should not be questioned? How does fighting for one’s rights and justice tarnish the country’s image?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet said it succinctly: "Their standing up for their rights does not tarnish the image of the nation. Ignoring their concerns—instead of hearing them out, investigating them, and taking just action—does."

It must be pointed out that the wrestlers first protested at Jantar Mantar in January but called off their stir after being assured of action against the WFI president. But due to the delay from the government in releasing the report of the committee that looked into the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh and the absence of action against him, the women resumed their protest.

Significantly, after the women moved the Supreme Court seeking registration of an FIR against the WFI President, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India said the allegations against the WFI President were "serious" and issued a notice to the Delhi Police, media reports said.

The Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it would file an FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of sexual harassment allegations.

While the outcome of this case will be eagerly awaited by many, it must be said that the wrestlers have protested in the past but to no avail. When they took to the streets in January, the IOA, or Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, should have swung into action.

Circling back to Usha’s criticism of the wrestlers’ protest, the women wrestlers said they felt hurt and ignored. Here’s what three of the protesting wrestlers said, according to media reports:

Sakshi Malik: "She is not supporting us despite being a woman herself. What indiscipline have we shown? We are sitting here peacefully. If we had gotten justice, we would not have done this."

Vinesh Phogat said she had tried to reach Usha over the phone but did not receive any response from her. "...We don’t know whether she is under some kind of pressure," she added. "When Olympic medalists from the nation are sitting on the streets in protest, I think PT Usha ma’am should have come to us. She should have asked us why we were in tears."

Bajrang Punia called Usha’s statement "shocking". "She herself was an athlete, and she is also a woman. We did not expect this harsh reaction from her; we expected support."

At a time when critics are harassed for speaking out, it was audacious of some sportsmen to come out in support of the grapplers. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke out strongly in favour of them.

However, prominent sportswomen haven’t spoken out on the issue.

Nonetheless, the brave wrestlers continue to fight for their rights, even putting their sporting careers at risk. All they need is support and safety. The last thing they need are heartless remarks from the chief of the country’s top sports body, and a woman at that.