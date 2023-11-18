In praise of leisure

There is some virtue in dolce far niente, what the French call “pleasant idleness”. J B Priestley, in his profound and delightful essay ‘On doing nothing’ says, “All the evil in this world is brought by persons who are always up and doing...The devil, I take it, is still the busiest creature in the universe.” He reflects, “The world, we all freely admit, is in a muddle, but I for one do not think that it is laziness that brought it to such a pass. If, for example, in July 1914, when there was some capital idling weather, everybody, kings, archdukes, generals, journalists, had been suddenly smitten with an intense desire for leisure and taken a fortnight off, then we should all have been much better off than we are now. But no, the doctrine of the strenuous life still went unchallenged; there must be no time wasted; something must be done.

And, as we know, something was done.”

And we had the outbreak of the First World War.