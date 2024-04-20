In pursuit of happiness

The meaning of happiness can vary among individuals, making unanimity about its definition impossible to achieve. Happiness is a state of mind that encompasses feelings of joy, well-being, contentment, and peace. When
we have more positive emotions, we enjoy a certain feeling of well-being and peace of mind.
Is happiness purely personal or linked to those around us? Can one truly be happy to the total exclusion of others? To be truly happy has a lot to do with our relationships, so we must ensure the well-being of those around us, not just ourselves.
These thoughts overpowered me when I read the latest World Happiness Report (WHR). It ranks Finland as the happiest country in
the world for the seventh consecutive year, while India continues in its 126th position for the second year, indicating that we are not a happy nation.
The report assesses happiness based on six factors, viz., gross domestic product, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom, and corruption. When a report is based on such empirical evidence, we need to
take notice.
Let’s first examine the credibility of the World Happiness Report itself. This organisation is a partnership of Gallup World Poll, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, spearheaded by the WHR’s own Editorial Board. With such a robust organisational structure, the report garners widespread, global attention.
The report surveyed 143 countries. Closely behind Finland as the happiest nation are Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Australia. India, at 126th position, is behind countries such as Libya, Iraq, Palestine, and Niger. The US has slipped to 23rd place after being among the top 20 in the past few years.
What constitutes happiness is a puzzle we have to resolve at this stage. Most people believe that happiness is nothing but contentment.
Tolstoy’s story, ‘How much land does a man need?’ illustrates the pursuit of contentment. A rich farmer was never content with the land he possessed. He wanted more. He heard of a wonderful chance to get more land. For 1,000 rubles, he could get all the land that he could walk around on a single day. The only condition was that he had to be back by sundown, or he would lose all the money. The farmer returns at the nick of time but collapses and dies. He was buried in a grave fitting his size. Tolstoy concludes by saying that all the land that a man needs is ‘six feet from his head to his heels’.
Happiness is within us and not dependent on external possessions or how others around us live. Many people strive to live like others, trying to keep up with the Joneses, which makes them miserable not because they don’t have enough but because they want to live like others who have more.
Gandhi’s wisdom echoes this sentiment when he says, ‘We have enough to satisfy everybody’s need, but not everybody’s greed.’ Greed is the enemy of happiness.
Look at the phenomenon of corruption itself. People who have enough money often hanker after ill-gotten wealth. No amount of money will satisfy them. They think that they would be happier with more money, no matter the cost.
A morsel of food is a lot of happiness to a hungry soul. A piece of woollen cloth is all that a poor beggar yearns for on a dark, wintry night. A healthy baby is a bundle of happiness for a parent. Children succeeding in their studies give their parents happiness. Kind-hearted people experience immense joy when they are able to make a difference in others’ lives.
Happiness is therefore what we create for ourselves. We should also know that we are often the agents of happiness or unhappiness. In our pursuit of happiness, if we spoil someone else’s happiness, it will certainly rebound and make us feel guilty.
Happiness is definitely a two-way street. Ultimately, it is both self-created and intertwined with the happiness of those around us.
India can be a happy nation only when inequality and corruption end and there is equality and fairness in all areas of our national life. Selfishness, as the antithesis of happiness, must be replaced with empathy and compassion to build a happier society.
In short, to be a happier nation, India must strive for a society where ‘others’ matter and become our concern too. That’s the measure of true happiness.
(The writer is Director, Little Rock, Udupi)