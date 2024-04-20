In pursuit of happiness

Tolstoy’s story, ‘How much land does a man need?’ illustrates the pursuit of contentment. A rich farmer was never content with the land he possessed. He wanted more. He heard of a wonderful chance to get more land. For 1,000 rubles, he could get all the land that he could walk around on a single day. The only condition was that he had to be back by sundown, or he would lose all the money. The farmer returns at the nick of time but collapses and dies. He was buried in a grave fitting his size. Tolstoy concludes by saying that all the land that a man needs is ‘six feet from his head to his heels’.