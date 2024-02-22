In search of resilience

If one can enjoy the imperfect as much as the perfect, one sees beauty in everything. The mind becomes non-judgemental. Such a mind has the power of options. The option to do what one wants, the option to enjoy without bias or causing hurt, in fact the option to live in harmony despite the turmoil of the outside world. All this is possible without giving up or denying oneself, just by telling or reminding oneself that nothing is permanent and whatever happens may have some knowledge to impart. Adversity can open new avenues, reveal new facets, and bring out latent strengths and talents. Such a mind has the freedom and courage to seek the unforeseen. Let one join Heraclitus in the adventure: “Whoever cannot seek the unforeseen sees nothing, for the known way is an impasse.”