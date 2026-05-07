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In search of the self, beyond self

The light is at the end of an internal tunnel leading to self-realisation – You are That.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 19:19 IST
OpinionOasisself

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