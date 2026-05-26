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In the lap of nature

In the lap of nature

I decided to spend a day in the lap of nature. The next morning, I hiked through the village path and the narrow dividers between the paddy fields.
Dolan Bardhan
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 19:22 IST
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